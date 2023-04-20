Herald reporter Brad Schlossman delivers Hagerty Lecture chronicling 18 years of covering UND hockey

GRAND FORKS — Chronicling nearly two decades of covering UND hockey for the Grand Forks Herald, Brad Schlossman delivered the Hagerty Lecture — the first held since 2018 — with a speech titled "Writing from Rinkside," at UND's Memorial Union on Thursday, April 19.

The lecture series is named in honor of the late Jack Hagerty — longtime editor at the Herald. Over the years, the lecture series has featured Pulitzer Prize winning journalists representing a wide range of topics.

Schlossman, a Fargo native and 2004 UND graduate, has received several accolades for his work, including four first place finishes in beat writing from the Associated Press Sports Editors, and 2016 North Dakota Sports Writer of the Year.

Schlossman said he knew he wanted to enter the profession from a young age, inspired by playing and watching sports, and consuming sports media.

“One day, I was listening to sports radio at night and one of the hosts talked about how he thought they had the greatest job in the world,” Schlossman said. “I was like, ‘you know, that is a good job. They sit around talking about sports all day — their assignment tonight is not to do math — that sounds like a pretty good gig.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More







While still a student at UND, Schlossman got his first experience at the Herald under the guidance of then Editor Mike Jacobs.

“I took a class editing for Mike Jacobs, and it was the best class I took at UND,” Schlossman said. “We met at the Herald one or two days a week, got to be kind of part of the newsroom, see how it operated and do a lot of real life practice stuff.”

Schlossman expressed admiration for the Herald’s journalistic integrity.

“One of the things I was struck by, was the guiding principles everyone had in the newsroom — they always made decisions based on the reader in mind,” Schlossman said. “They stuck to their principles, and it didn’t matter if it was going to hurt the bottom line for advertising. And I thought ‘Wow, I’ve never worked with people like this before.’”

Following this class, Schlossman was hired as an intern in the summer of 2003. He got his first major hockey reporting opportunity in December 2004, when the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships were held at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

“It was a great experience,” Schlossman said. “It was the best World Juniors of all time, because the NHL was on lockout so everyone played.”

When longtime Herald college hockey reporter Virg Foss retired in 2005 after 36 years on the job, Schlossman took his place. He cited Foss as a mentor, who he still consults regularly.

“I was very lucky that Virg was really an unbelievable resource for me,” Schlossman said. “To this day, Virg and I talk every single week. He reads all the content. If I have questions about anything historically, he’s the first person I go to. When you’re starting, and you have a resource like our sports staff, I was really lucky to come in at the time I did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schlossman likened sports reporting to participating in team sports.

“I was on a lot of sports teams growing up and loved it, and I felt journalism was a lot like being part of a team,” Schlossman said. “You have other teammates — page designers, the other people in the sports department, photographers. The day starts kind of like going into a sports game. You’re setting up a game plan — this is what’s going to happen this week, this is what we’re going to do today — you map out everything.”

Like the game of hockey, Schlossman said sometimes a reporter’s game plan changes, and requires the ability to adapt “on the fly.”

“It’s also very competitive,” Schlossman said. “In sports you’re trying to win the game, in journalism you’re competing against other media institutions, whether it be TV, radio or newspaper.”

Schlossman has covered every UND hockey game since October 2009 — a consecutive games streak that surpassed 500 in October 2021. He said the experience of traveling with the team is invaluable for both establishing a rapport with players and coaches and generating story ideas.

“Sometimes, a lot of the best stories come from the road, and you never know when they’re going to pop up,” Schlossman said.

Schlossman has also witnessed changes in the field of journalism, as more publications shift to an increasingly digital audience. Although he says methods of delivery are changing, he journalism’s central tenets will remain the same.

“Through the changes, I hope we still bring some of those same concepts that got me interested in the business right away,” Schlossman said. “The accuracy, integrity and always having the reader’s interest in mind. Those concepts never leave — you just fit those in different delivery methods.”

