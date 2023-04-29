Herald Q&A: $79M referendum in Grand Forks revisits Valley Middle School question, other issues

GRAND FORKS — In 2021, Grand Forks voters were asked to consider an $86 million referendum that would have led to the construction of a new Valley Middle School and the closure of two neighborhood schools on the city’s north side.

It failed when only 38% of voters approved it.

Now, voters will decide a new proposal for Valley Middle School. This time, the plan is to build a new building, but to leave alone the nearby neighborhood schools. The proposal also includes construction of a new central kitchen facility near the Sanford Education Center and an upgrade of security in schools throughout the district.

It's also a bit cheaper, with a $79 million price tag — $55 million for the school, $18 million for security and $6 million for the central kitchen.

At a recent meeting with the Grand Forks Herald editorial board, Superintendent Terry Brenner was asked what he would say if someone approached him on the street and asked why voters should support the referendum, and especially a new Valley Middle School.

His answer was quick and succinct.

“We need this because (Valley Middle School) was built in 1954 around an educational factory model where we would move 30 kids from room to room around specific content. That's not the model of how kids learn today,” Brenner said.

He continued: “Twenty-one years (after it was built), special education became law and 13 new categories of how we serve as kids became a reality. ... We don't have the right spaces for those kids with special needs. So whether it's a program for autism, for kids with emotional disturbances, learning disabilities, visually impaired, hearing impaired, deaf, hard of hearing, we've made do with spaces that we have. If you just wanted to talk electrical, most of the classrooms have two outlets at best. I often say we're one steam pipe leak away from having to close that building down in the winter. Nobody's in danger but the danger is we could lose heat. It does not have air conditioning — there were two days last fall when it was 95 degrees in many classrooms.”

Voters will decide the fate of the referendum on Tuesday, May 16. The polls — at the Alerus Center — will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To pass, the referendum will require 60% approval. The estimated tax impact of the referendum would be $96.97 per $100,000 of a residential property’s value.

Following is a transcript of the Herald’s conversation — edited for clarity and brevity — with Brenner and Kyle Kvamme, director of community engagement and project development with ICON Architects, which has been contracted by the district for pre-referendum consulting.

HERALD: Anecdotally speaking, it seems there is less opposition for this referendum. If so, why do you think that is?

BRENNER: I think it's twofold. Number one, we listened to the response of the voters. A couple of years ago, we only got 38% approval rating for a combined Wilder-Winship (elementary schools) and Valley K-8 school. The opposition to that K-8 building spoke loudly and clearly about (closing) neighborhood schools and wanting to keep those as part of their communities, so we took that off the table. On top of that, $86 million. … I think the community just did not have the appetite for spending that during COVID. People were losing jobs and being laid off and money was tight.

KVAMME: We put a lot of faith in this independent survey process where these different companies that we work with, they don't have a stake in construction or design or anything involving this project, other than just they want to communicate information to the public, and then poll them and bring that information back to the board. … If I look back to where I sat two years ago as a member of this community, but someone that does this for a living in other communities, my feedback was: Let's understand the plan going forward. How are we talking about maintaining our schools going forward? Do the costs make sense? And then the next piece is, has the community spoken? … And then the second piece is following the survey guidelines. Part of that assessment was “let's renovate Valley.” And at the end of the day, it was $48 million to renovate versus $55 million to build new. FEMA guidelines say at 50% cost to renovate, you knock it down. And we're approaching 78%. Do you spend $4,000 to repair a $5,000 car? That's effectively what it is.

And then it's taking the fact that (the current Valley Middle School) was built in the 1950s — not designed for the things that schools have to deliver now programmatically, or all the different things that they're now doing that schools weren't doing before.

The public has spoken — there was not support for renovating, but there was support for building new. And we asked additional questions. What's great is we didn't get support for everything.

HERALD: Some people, during the last referendum, had concerns about the consultant that was hired to help with the process, saying the company was conflicted. What’s different this time?

BRENNER: That was one of two pieces. The second piece was that the company held a public meeting to help community members organize a “yes” vote. Some people saw that as crossing ethical lines.

HERALD: Right. How are we combating that this time? What's different?

BRENNER: Well, I think everything is fully transparent. And probably what we didn't have before was the extra work that ICON has put in — a 500-page document that can be found on our website under the tab of “referendum.” It really lists and amortizes out what the issues are, what the costs will be. That is all there for them. There's just a plethora of information. It's my perspective that nobody can cry foul.

KVAMME: A big part of our team that we kind of hoped would be perceived by the community in a positive light is that everybody's local. We have a national design consultant based in St. Paul, but all of the core groups are based in Grand Forks. We're all paying the same taxes. We all have the same feelings about what's needed, what's not needed, what's the level that they're expecting of service. Sitting down in the meeting, we said “this needs to be done, we want to look at all of your stuff and reevaluate it.” … Rarely do you have the opportunity to step up to say, “I'm going to step up, and I'm going to be part of the solution.” And so as a firm, as an ownership team, we got together and said, “we are committing to doing this months-long effort, and we're committing to not increasing our costs, while understanding that the only way we get paid as a firm is by earning the community's trust.” This is something that we feel had to be done. That's our model in any K-12 project, not just Grand Forks — other than we went to a level of detail that's probably 10 times what we would have normally done. The way that we combat the issue of (people thinking) “these people are just trying to create this monument to themselves” is that we say, we're going to do the work for a nominal fee. … And the only way that we will get the project is not by the School Board, or the superintendent, liking what we did. But by voters saying “I trust what you've shown me, and I trust it with my dollars.” We will, but we haven't invoiced the district a penny. And it's been a year almost.

HERALD: Just for the sake of asking though, what if a voter says, “Well, of course ICON wants to do the project because they want the bigger payoff.” What's your response to that?

KVAMME: We could sit here and design something that's unattainable and doesn't meet the district's needs, and it will never pass. So the only way it passes is if we design to the community's values and the community's needs. It doesn't help us to needlessly drive the cost. We want the dollars as low as possible.

HERALD: You’re saying ICON’s role to this point has been strictly informational? And now you're saying it's up to the voters and what the voters decide?

KVAMME: Exactly. Our goal is that this shouldn't be an emotional decision. It should be a factual decision. If we rely on emotions, it'll fail every time. So let's provide enough data and be transparent enough to allow folks to access that in an easy fashion so people can make their own decisions.

HERALD: Is it safe to assume the ad hoc buildings task force (which convened for a year until disbanding) helped lead to the decision to pursue this referendum?

BRENNER: Yes. There was some good work that came out of 23 meetings and over 60 hours of conversation. A lot of that information went into a document that ICON was able to use as one of the two or three metric points and then adding all of their own eyes on buildings. Let me just say we’re more than pleased and excited to work with ICON.

HERALD: What is the total cost for ICON?

KVAMME: All of our K-12 projects are broken into phases, where the first phase is to go through the entire referendum process. In this case, we've been doing that for a year now. And that has, generally, a nominal fee relative to the effort. A lot of times that's $10,000 to $25,000. In this case, we are deferring the vast majority of that fee to our national partners out of St. Paul for their travel and their time. So I believe that that fee is $42,000. And that's a fee that we will probably invoice soon, because we're getting to that point. To be honest, we're going to pay our partners before we ever invoice the school. That's a fee to cover all the efforts that we've done for the last year. To be transparent, $10,000 is (ICON) and $32,000 is to our consultants.

HERALD: Regarding deficiencies at Valley due to its aging infrastructure, it sounds as if we've got sets of kids who are having entirely different educational experiences, because of the buildings they're in.

BRENNER: Based on the environment, there can be some equity challenges.

HERALD: In addition to the building, there are at least two other parts to this. The centralized kitchen now is attached to Valley Middle School, so let’s discuss the plan to build a new districtwide kitchen on the south side near the Sanford Center.

KVAMME: We've got a $6 million allocation based on the equipment that we have, the amount of space that we have now, and the amount of space that we need. So again, it's balancing the risks — we know roughly the amount of space and we know the equipment we have. And for us, that's enough detail to say, "this is the amount of money we need." … We get that (current kitchen) space out of a neighborhood, out of a very tight road and into a space accessible where semis can access it and you're not blocking people in their homes. You're also not interfering with school traffic.

BRENNER: You asked early on, “What's something that we've learned?” We've learned that most of the community does not know we have a centralized kitchen.

HERALD: What are the logistics of transporting students and meals from the existing central kitchen around the district?

BRENNER: We have trucks that run in the morning. Our lead cooks come in and our kitchen staff come in at about 4:30 a.m. to start preparing all the breakfasts, all the lunches, to serve over 7,000 students a day. I'm not saying all students eat, but we have 7,400 students in our district. Most of them have breakfast.

HERALD: And then, in addition to all this, part of the referendum includes $18 million in security upgrades. Can you tell us where this comes from and what's needed?

BRENNER: Safety and security is a large issue for not only schools, but most entities across the country. We're seeing real-time results of it almost on a weekly basis. So what's important for the community to know is we have had safety and security standards in place since 1999. … Tied up with that $18 million would be physically relocating many of our school main offices to the main access point of that school (as well as) upgraded mass notification systems, fire alarm systems, you name it.

KVAMME: Secure entrances are a big piece of it, but it's not all of it. The message that we want people to understand is "what's the next level of security and safety that the district can take?"

HERALD: A referendum failed two years ago, but it didn’t include security upgrades. Do you at times feel it maybe was a good thing, so that you could add in some of these security measures?

BRENNER: Reflection and lessons learned are valuable. What we did have in the past referendum would have been mass notification systems, an upgrades in some of our cameras and some of our broadband, but we weren't talking about physically moving offices to main access points. This is value-added, absolutely.

