Herald publisher resigns spot on Grand Forks Region EDC board

GRAND FORKS — Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel has resigned from his position on the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation's board of directors.

Wenzel submitted his resignation on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It will become official at the next EDC meeting, in early March.

“Over the years, having the publisher serve on the EDC board has helped the Herald stay on top of many developing issues in the community,” Wenzel said. “But I've seen and heard the comments during the Fufeng controversy and to tell the truth, I understand the concern. Considering that, I think it's just best to step away from the board to avoid any sort of conflicts of interest.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Herald published a letter to the editor written by Jason Patrick , a Grand Forks man who has been critical of the Fufeng project, which called on city government and other entities to “get back into integrity with the public” as the Fufeng controversy begins to settle.

In that letter, Patrick said “a housecleaning needs to occur to eliminate conflicts of interest.” Council members or the mayor shouldn’t sit on the EDC board, Patrick wrote. He added that the Herald publisher should be “removed” from the board.

“The deeper the leadership of the city paper is intertwined with the inner workings of business ventures and city government itself, the more likely the paper is to take on the flavor of a state-run propaganda rag like the China Daily News,” he wrote.

While the Herald published the letter on Feb. 15, it was received on Friday, Feb. 13. Others also have pointed out what they believe are conflicts, too, Wenzel said.

The Herald publisher has had a seat on the EDC board since its start. Former Publisher Mike Maidenberg, who headed up the paper during the Flood of 1997, helped start the organization.

In the past, the Herald’s publisher has been less involved in the paper’s direct newsroom efforts. But in recent years, as the newspaper has decreased the number of its employees, the Herald publisher is closer to the news gathering process.

Keith Lund, EDC president and CEO, said the board has options for what to do next. The board can appoint someone to fill out the rest of the calendar year — which would have been the end of Wenzel’s term — or it can decide not to fill the position in that manner. A new member would have to be elected to begin a new term in 2024.

He said he is disappointed Wenzel will no longer be on the board.

“I thought he was a great board member. He’s always prepared, conscientious, asks great questions and brought tremendous perspective,” he said. “While I'm disappointed that he won't be on the board any longer, I certainly understand the reasons for him stepping down.”

