Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights brings out a crowd for music, food and fun

The two-day outdoor country music festival kicked off on Friday, Aug. 18.

082023 HotValleyNights3.jpg
Country music artist Tracy Lawrence and his band perform Friday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights in East Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Sav Kelly
Today at 8:35 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — Happy Harry’s Hot Valley Nights opened Friday for the first of two nights of food, drinks, games and music.

082023 HotValleyNights1.jpg
Drake White and the Big Fire perform on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights in East Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

This year, the event was held in a parking lot northeast of the Riverwalk Mall in East Grand Forks.

Wearing a shirt adorned with the phrase “Support Local Music," Kristen Shipes’ motivation for attending the festival was pretty clear.

“Live music, obviously,” she said. “And a night without the kids — not even going to lie.”

Friday’s performers included Paint the Town at 5:30 p.m., Drake White & the Big Fire at 7:30 p.m. and Tracy Lawrence at 9:30 p.m. It was a nice night with a bit of a breeze — perfect weather, according to Duke Deziel, a returning attendee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though some people weren’t there for any artist in particular, and just enjoyed having something to do in the community, others were anticipating the night’s headliner — Tracy Lawrence, a singer with an illustrious, decades-long career.

Lawrence opened his set with a 2019 release titled “Made in America,” as an American flag graphic waved on the screen behind him and his band.

During his set, Lawrence told an audience member they seemed to be in need of a shot. After the next song, Lawrence laughed as he passed out a cup.

For Deziel, the festival is an exciting event to have in town. She enjoys watching all the performers and spending time with friends — both those she arrives with and those she spots unexpectedly in the crowd.

“Running into a bunch of people, that’s a fun part,” she said.

And there were quite a few people to run into, considering the sizable turnout. In addition to music, multiple food vendors and games were available for festival goers.

Vendors included Mi Madre’s Tacos, Bjerk, The Wok and Little Bangkok. Meal options ranged from tacos to half-pound footlong hotdogs to spicy pork sisig.

Festival attendees were invited to the “free adult arcade,” which featured ax-throwing, mini golf and cornhole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s lineup included Matt Aakre & the Dirty Little Secret at 5:30 p.m., Tigirlily Gold at 7:30 p.m. and Ingrid Andress at 9:30 p.m.

Dylan Scott was originally scheduled to be the Saturday night headliner, but was unable to perform due to medical issues, according to a Thursday, Aug. 17, Facebook post.

082023 HotValleyNights2.jpg
Headliner Tracy Lawrence belts out a tune on Friday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Happy Harry's Hot Valley Nights in East Grand Forks.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Andress stepped in to replace Scott, and festival attendee Dawn Swanberg was excited to hear her performance.

“At first I didn’t know (who she was), and then I googled her last night, and I said, ‘Oh, she’s got some good songs,” Swanberg said.

Though she hadn’t recognized the artist by name, she was familiar with more than one of Andress’ songs.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
jeffettinger.jpg
Local
UMN Interim President Jeff Ettinger visits Crookston campus
1d ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School Board members discuss review process for challenged books
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
081923.N.BP.POWWOW - LEAD.jpg
Local
Healing power of culture at forefront of Sanford Bemidji's 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin
2d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kadon walleye extended for web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: East Grand Forks teen lands 31.5-inch walleye on Red Lake River
6d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Marshall woman killed Saturday in west central Minnesota crash
4h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
Central Minnesota man dies in Sherburne County crash
6h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Veterans Cemetery 081923 001.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Redwood Falls is dedicated
8h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore