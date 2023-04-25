Growth Fund Committee recommends early termination of Herald's lease

GRAND FORKS – Members of the Growth Fund Committee on Monday made a recommendation to terminate a lease with Forum Communications Co., which owns the Grand Forks Herald.

The item will now go back to the Jobs Development Authority.

Last week, members of the JDA denied early termination of the lease, citing concerns over how much money the city would lose if it lets the Herald out of its lease 11 months in advance. While items like lease terminations are generally presented to the Growth Fund Committee first, City Administrator Todd Feland told the Herald last week the item was placed on last Monday's JDA agenda to get feedback to the Herald “sooner rather than later.”

Following the JDA's decision last week, additional information was presented to committee members on potential tenants that are interested in a portion of the 4,254 square feet of office space. Six entities have signed letters of intent to use the space, including Airspace Link, Detect Radar, Thales, Fenworks, Grand Sky Development and Praxis Strategy Group.

As previously reported, Grand Forks Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel said the reason for the Herald wanting to leave is to move to a space that better fits its current number of staff, most of whom work remotely, and due to parking that has become limited with construction downtown.

After the JDA voted against the early departure, Wenzel addressed the JDA members during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting, which followed the JDA meeting. There, Wenzel outlined several points he believes aren’t being upheld in the lease. Those items include heating and cooling issues, the city not maintaining the property, and a reduction to six parking spots, despite the lease promising 24 spots.

During Monday’s Growth Fund Committee meeting, several committee members asked how soon the new potential tenants could move into the space, considering proposed renovations that would catch the space up with the rest of the building. Over the past year, the building has been extensively renovated.

City Administrator Todd Feland said the city would engage with the entities on what their needs would be in the space if the JDA next week approves terminating the Herald lease early.

“We would start working with them right away knowing that time is of the essence and we would want to get them into their space sooner rather than later,” Feland said.

With planning, designing and bidding taking some time before the renovations can start, Feland said he would prefer to allow the entities to move into the space and then move to alternate spaces when the renovations begin.

Since the office space now occupied by the Herald was not covered by the $1,079,646 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for renovation costs, Feland said costs associated with a renovation on the space would have to come from the city. Growth Committee member Danny Weigel said doing renovations on the space right now would save the city money, since inflation could be a factor.

Committee member Russel Crary said when deciding on items like lease terminations, things that need to be considered relate to legal, rational and business factors. Crary said terminating the lease could be an opportunity for getting long-term tenants related to the UAS and tech industries.

“In my opinion this is the exact list of people that we want in this building,” Crary said of the potential new tenants. “Obviously, as human nature we probably tend to look at the negative side of things, but this really could actually be a good opportunity to take advantage of somebody that would also like to vacate.”

