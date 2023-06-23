Greater Grand Forks Fair underway, keeping the tradition alive

GRAND FORKS – The Greater Grand Forks Fair is underway on the city’s north end and with a specific goal, according to its manager.

“Our main thing is to give everybody 3 to 93 wholesome affordable fun,” Fair Manager Jeanie Berns said. "We've got lots of entertainment, we've got the food choices and (we) try to keep the tradition alive.”

Judging from the first two days, the tradition is alive and well. Thursday, for instance the fair grounds were filled with all ages despite gloomy weather. Kids could be seen clutching balloon animals provided by Grayson Machett, a magician and hypnotist who performs two different shows throughout the fair.

The fair began at 4 p.m. Wednesday and runs through Sunday. On Saturday, highlights will include a 2 p.m. demolition derby and school bus race, Rowan Grace, a finalist from “The Voice” in the beer garden and fireworks at dusk, along with dozens of other activities and events. On Sunday, Sherwin Linton will perform under the big top at noon, a pie and ice cream social will be held from noon to 5 p.m. and various shows will take place throughout the day before the fair closes at 9 p.m.

This year the entertainment lineup is a combination of education and entertainment. The acts include a magic show that teaches kids about agriculture called “Agri-cadabra,” which is specifically focused around agriculture in the Red River Valley, that at night transitions to a comedy hypnotist show. There are acrobats who were on “America’s Got Talent,” a Jurassic World show and live music. Beyond the ground entertainment, there are fair food trucks serving staples, towering rides and big stuffed animals waiting to be won in the carnival area.

“It takes a village.” Berns said. “People just don't realize how much goes into it.”

The fair has also seen a great turnout for 4-H participants this year.

Mark Strickland, an employee of Amusement Midway Provider, sets up a booth on the midway Wednesday, June 21, 2023, ahead of the opening of the Grand Forks County Fair. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“The barn is quite full,” Director Pam Marback said, “and that’s great to see.”

There is a variety of animals on display, including rabbits, horses, alpacas and even peacocks. According to Berns, there has been a huge uptick in the number of goats being shown.

The fair is about bringing people together. It gives everyone a chance to participate in something they love whether that is raising animals, watching live music, or screaming on a giant drop tower.

“We put it on for the community,” Marback said, “and we hope the community enjoys it.”

Below is Saturday’s schedule, according to the Greater Grand Forks Fair website:

Noon: Gates open, Kids Zone open, Midway open, Food Court open

Noon: Miss Bows Messy Mania and Mini Ninja course open in Kids Zone Building

Noon-10 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class Exhibits Open for Public Viewing

Noon to 10 p.m.: Pie & Ice Cream Social (4-H Building)

12:30 p.m.: Barnyard Races

1 p.m.: Jurassic Kingdom Show

1 p.m.: Face Painting open until 6 pm in Kids Zone Building

1-4 p.m.: Point Paradise Wagon Rides

10 a.m.: 4-H Livestock Show

5:30 p.m.: 4-H Showcase (Outside 4-H Building)

2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Alfy's "World of Robotic Puppets" - Strolling Act

2 p.m.: Demo Derby & School Bus Races (in the Grand stand)

2 p.m.: Royal Legacy Circus

2:30 p.m.: Barnyard Races

3 p.m.: Agricadabra Magic Show

4 p.m.: Jurassic Kingdom Show

4:30 p.m.: Barnyard Races

5 p.m.: Royal Legacy Circus

6 p.m.: Jurassic Kingdom

7 p.m.: Agricadabr Magic Show

7:30 p.m.: Barnyard Races

8 p.m.: Jurassic Kingdom Show

8:30 p.m.: Royal Legacy Circus

9 p.m.: Comedy Hypnotist

9 p.m.: Rowan Grace -The Voice finalist (in the Beer Garden)

9:15 p.m.: Barnyard Races

At Dusk - *Duane Sanden Firework Extravaganza*