Grand Forks Workforce Center to host spring job fair on Thursday

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks Workforce Center on Thursday will hold its annual spring job fair, an event that will feature employers from the greater Grand Forks region exhibiting a multitude of jobs available.

The fair will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

According to Dustin Hillebrand, manager of the Grand Forks Workforce Center, approximately 70 employers are expected to exhibit at the fair, comprising a wide range of industries. Hillebrand said the fair typically draws as many as 300 job-seekers, in all stages of their careers.

“Every kind of job-seeker is there,” said Hillebrand. “From someone looking for their first job, to a person looking to change career paths and those who have retired and are looking to get back into doing something else.”

Hillebrand said the job fair is an opportunity for people to discover careers they may not have previously considered.

“We put a lot of effort into our spring and fall job fairs, because they’re an opportunity for employers and job seekers to have a face-to-face (meeting) and talk about what they’re looking for on both sides,” said Hillebrand. “It’s an opportunity for job-seekers who might not know what an employer is all about to go and find out, be surprised and say ‘oh, that’s something I’m interested in.’”

Hillebrand said some of the most in-demand jobs at the workforce center’s spring fair are in construction, manufacturing and health care. He also said the event has been well received by both employers and employees, with some employers offering on-site interviews.

“We’ve had people get hired right at the job fair,” said Hillebrand.

Hillebrand said that although the workforce center is mostly aware of who will be exhibiting prior to the event, there are occasional surprises.

“One of the fun things about our job fair is when we’re setting up, we don’t necessarily know who exactly will be there,” said Hillebrand. “We have an idea of who’s going to be there, but sometimes we get surprised by a new company.”

Hillebrand said the workforce center will also be holding a "fair chance” job fair in June, an event focused on assisting people with criminal convictions to find employment.

“It’s also a great opportunity for those folks who may be job-hoppers who are having a hard time finding a permanent spot,” said Hillebrand.

For those interested in attending Thursday's fair, visit https://www.jobsnd.com/gfjobfair for further information, including a list of employers who are exhibiting.

