News Local

Grand Forks woman sentenced for drug trafficking in Polk County

Stephanie Anitra Hageman will serve 32 months in custody, followed by 16 months on supervised release.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 4:43 PM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks woman was sentenced to 48 months for second-degree drug sales within a prohibited zone on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Stephanie Anitra Hageman, 44, appeared in Polk County court electronically from Tri-County Community Corrections. According to an affidavit in the case, Hageman purchased fentanyl for personal use.

On multiple occasions, Hageman sold some of her fentanyl supply to another woman, who eventually died from an overdose, the affidavit said.

Per Hageman's plea agreement, her other felony charges — third-degree murder and third-degree drug possession — were dismissed. She will serve 32 months in custody. The rest of her sentence will be served on supervised release. She has credit for 465 days.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
