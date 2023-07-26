Grand Forks woman sentenced for aggravated assault and interference with 911 call

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman was sentenced for her involvement in a stabbing incident earlier this year.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Riverside Manor at approximately 2:40 p.m. on April 6.

At the scene, Ryan Anderson was bleeding from multiple cuts on his arm, the affidavit said. The suspect — identified as 29-year-old Amber Lee Behrens — had a notice against trespassing on the property and was placed under arrest.

Anderson said Behrens came to his residence and they began arguing. Behrens went into his bedroom; he told her to get out, and she attacked him with a knife, the affidavit said.

Anderson said he'd tried to grab his cellphone to call 911 but Behrens knocked it out of his hands, tried to step on it and called him a "cop caller," the affidavit said.

Behrens was charged with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and Class C felony interference with a 911 call. She pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 25, and was sentenced to five years in prison with three suspended.

Behrens will serve two years in prison, with credit for time served since her arrest in April.

Following her release from custody, Behrens will be required to complete a mental health evaluation within 60 days. She'll be on supervised probation for two years.