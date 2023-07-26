Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks woman sentenced for aggravated assault and interference with 911 call

She will serve two years in prison.

A courtroom gavel
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:45 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman was sentenced for her involvement in a stabbing incident earlier this year.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched to Riverside Manor at approximately 2:40 p.m. on April 6.

At the scene, Ryan Anderson was bleeding from multiple cuts on his arm, the affidavit said. The suspect — identified as 29-year-old Amber Lee Behrens — had a notice against trespassing on the property and was placed under arrest.

Anderson said Behrens came to his residence and they began arguing. Behrens went into his bedroom; he told her to get out, and she attacked him with a knife, the affidavit said.

Anderson said he'd tried to grab his cellphone to call 911 but Behrens knocked it out of his hands, tried to step on it and called him a "cop caller," the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behrens was charged with Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and Class C felony interference with a 911 call. She pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 25, and was sentenced to five years in prison with three suspended.

Behrens will serve two years in prison, with credit for time served since her arrest in April.

Following her release from custody, Behrens will be required to complete a mental health evaluation within 60 days. She'll be on supervised probation for two years.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Whiskey Myers Herald.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Country rockers Whiskey Myers plays Grand Forks' Alerus Center
3h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Hylden 32nd Avenue photo.jpg
Local
In Grand Forks, one street project begins as another ends
7h ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
22h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
93ce57-20230502-cruzguzmancase202-2000.jpg
Minnesota
New Minn. marijuana law likely to ignite legal challenges
23m ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
31a61f-20230726-trees-down-st-paul2-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Severe storms cause damage, knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
3h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Krueger / MPR News
Images from "Main Street of the Northwest — 'Story of the Northern Pacific'"
Members Only
The Vault
The 'Great Big Baked Potato,' and how Brainerd, Fargo and other cities got their names
5h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
2-FM Photo 1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Booster club to host country music show, street dance in Forest River to benefit area schools
7h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson