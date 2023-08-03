Grand Forks woman pleads guilty to third-degree murder for involvement in fentanyl overdose

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks woman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for her involvement in a fentanyl overdose death.

Stephanie Anita Hagman, 44, pleaded guilty to two additional crimes: second-degree controlled substance sales and third-degree drug possession within a prohibited zone. Her third-degree murder charge has a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

Hageman changed her plea on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Polk County courthouse, after a plea agreement was reached by the state and defense. The proposed agreement has not been filed or accepted by the court. Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hageman purchased fentanyl for personal use and sold some of it to a woman on four occasions — the last resulting in a fatal overdose in January of 2022.

Hageman said she purchased the drugs from Summer Leigh Allery, who is also facing felony charges and is scheduled for a plea hearing on Friday, Aug. 4.

