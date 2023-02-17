99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks woman granted plea agreement in attempted murder case

She will serve two years in prison followed by two years of probation.

JENNA WOINAROWICZ.jpg
Jenna Brook Woinarowicz Mugshot
/ Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
February 17, 2023 11:46 AM

GRAND FORKS – A Grand Forks woman accused of attempting to murder her mother was granted a plea agreement.

Jenna Brook Woinarowicz, 29, pleaded guilty to Class C felony aggravated assault on Friday, Feb. 17.

Woinarowicz’s other two charges, Class A felony attempted murder and Class C felony interference with a telephone during an emergency call, were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Woinarowicz was sentenced to five years in prison with three suspended. She will serve two years, with credit since her arrest on Sept. 21.

Following her release, Woinarowicz will be on probation for two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an affidavit in the case, Robin Hendrickson called 911 at 12:59 a.m. on Sept. 21. She reported a domestic altercation between herself and Woinarowicz, her daughter.

During the call, dispatchers heard Hendrickson screaming “what do you have,” and “help,” the affidavit said. Then the call disconnected.

When emergency personnel called Hendrickson back, she said she was bleeding and her daughter had a knife.

“She’s trying to kill me,” Hendrickson said, according to the affidavit.

Grand Forks police officers found Hendrickson on the scene with lacerations to her head and right clavicle area, as well as a puncture wound to her left ribcage area.

Hendrickson said Woinarowicz stabbed her with what she believed was a black-handled steak knife. She was transported to the emergency room and Woinarowicz was arrested. A knife that fit the description was found outside the residence.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
March 01, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
EGF Council.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options
February 28, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Herald.PNG
Local
Controversy prompts a change for comics page
February 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports