Grand Forks woman found not guilty of kidnapping

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with kidnapping was found not guilty on Monday, March 27.

Ashley Lynn Iverson, 29, was charged with Class A felony kidnapping “commit or attempt” and was arrested in September.

According to an affidavit in the case, police were dispatched to the Masonic Center at 423 Bruce Ave. on Sept. 4 for a reported kidnapping.

The mother involved told law enforcement Iverson approached her son and grabbed his scooter while he was on it, the affidavit said.

According to the mother’s statement, Iverson claimed the child was her son.

A physical altercation took place between the mother and Iverson, and the mother pepper sprayed Iverson, the affidavit said.

Iverson was evaluated at the North Dakota State Hospital on Dec. 28. It was determined that, at the time of the incident, Iverson’s judgment was impaired and she lacked the capacity to understand the harm or consequences of her actions, according to court documents.

The court ordered Iverson to be committed to a treatment facility because she is at risk of reoffending due to mental illness, according to court documents.

Iverson will have a review hearing on April 19, 2024.