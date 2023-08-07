Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks woman charged in connection with fentanyl overdose changes plea

Summer Leigh Allery may be granted a plea agreement that would sentence her to 65 months in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 11:36 AM

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — A Grand Forks woman charged with drug crimes in Polk County pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a first-degree controlled substance crime on Friday, Aug. 4.

Summer Leigh Allery, 28, is also charged with third-degree murder. A plea agreement has been proposed, though, that would dismiss the additional charge.

Allery's conspiracy charge has a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in fines. The proposed plea agreement recommends a sentence of 65 months — close to 5 and-a-half years — since Allery has little to no criminal history.

According to an affidavit in the case, Allery sold fentanyl pills to 44-year-old Stephanie Anita Hageman . Hageman sold some of the pills to another person, who overdosed and died in January of 2022.

Allery's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

