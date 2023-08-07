Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks woman accused of attempted double murder granted plea agreement

Rose Ann Rick will serve two years in prison, followed by two years of supervised probation.

By Sav Kelly
Today at 1:26 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other crimes, was granted a plea agreement on Monday, Aug. 7.

On Wednesday, July 26, an order was signed for 21-year-old Rose Ann Rick to be committed for psychological evaluation. Two days later, though, the defense withdrew the order.

Rick pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor, as well as two counts of Class C felony aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. Her other charges — Class B misdemeanor domestic violence and two counts of Class A felony attempted murder — were dismissed.

Rick was sentenced to five years at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, first serving two years. She has credit for 221 days in custody.

According to an affidavit in the case, Rose Rick attacked two people — Larry Rick and Jennifer Belleville — with a knife on Dec. 23, 2022.

After release, Rick will be on supervised probation for two years.

