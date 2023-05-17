99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks voters approve $76 million referendum

The plan includes a new Valley Middle School, a new districtwide kitchen facility and security upgrades at buildings throughout the district.

051723 Referendum2.jpg
First-time voters Hanna Curran, left, and Camille Finney cast their ballots at the Grand Forks Alerus Center on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, helping decide the fate of a school referendum.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Staff reports
Today at 9:12 PM

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks voters on Tuesday approved a $76 million plan to build a new school and kitchen facility and to make security upgrades at buildings throughout the district.

According to the Grand Forks School District, the measure passed 65% to 35%. A super majority of 60% was required for the measure to pass.

The total vote count saw 2,898 “yes” votes and 1,580 “no” votes. The election location – the Alerus Center – closed at 7 p.m.

Specifically, voters were asked whether they support a $55 million project to rebuild Valley Middle School, a $6 million project to relocate the district’s central kitchen facility to the grounds of the Mark Sanford Education Center and $18 million in building security upgrades.

The estimated tax impact will be $96.97 per $100,000 of a residential property’s “true and full value.”

This story is breaking and will be updated later this evening.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
