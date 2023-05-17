Grand Forks voters approve $76 million referendum

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks voters on Tuesday approved a $76 million plan to build a new school and kitchen facility and to make security upgrades at buildings throughout the district.

According to the Grand Forks School District, the measure passed 65% to 35%. A super majority of 60% was required for the measure to pass.

The total vote count saw 2,898 “yes” votes and 1,580 “no” votes. The election location – the Alerus Center – closed at 7 p.m.

Specifically, voters were asked whether they support a $55 million project to rebuild Valley Middle School, a $6 million project to relocate the district’s central kitchen facility to the grounds of the Mark Sanford Education Center and $18 million in building security upgrades.

The estimated tax impact will be $96.97 per $100,000 of a residential property’s “true and full value.”

This story is breaking and will be updated later this evening.

