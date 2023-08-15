Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks Superintendent Terry Brenner says district committed to ensuring transportation properly insured

District previously used transportation provider White Line LLC, which has not responded to requests for proof of required insurance.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS – Following the discovery that a service that transported Grand Forks Public Schools athletes to competitions may not have had the required insurance to do so, the district’s superintendent said he is working to prevent any similar occurrences in the future.

In June, the Herald obtained documents from the U.S. Department of Transportation that appear to show the provider in question – Warroad, Minnesota-based White Line LLC – did not have the bodily injury and property damage liability insurance required to transport passengers.

Superintendent Terry Brenner said both he and Activities Director Mike Biermaier have reached out to White Line requesting proof of insurance, but have not received a response. The Herald also reached out to White Line, but the company did not return a voice message.

Brenner said the district will not use White Line’s services again. The district has hired a transportation coordinator to ensure all future providers are properly vetted for compliance on all requirements to transport students.

“She will not only help with bus routes internally, but also scheduling teams going out of town,” he said. “She, in concert with Mike Biermaier, will make sure that any other bus company who we reach out to for services will be asked those questions.”

Brenner also said the district’s new contract with Fargo-based Valley Bus LLC will help alleviate some of the difficulties in securing transportation for away competitions, which is what prompted the district to seek out of network providers like White Line. He said the district offered positions to employees of its previous transportation provider – Dietrich and Sons Inc. – with about half accepting.

“The only reason we used anybody outside of Dietrich, is that they were short of drivers for out-of-town trips,” he said. “We also had a lot of rescheduling because of the weather, so then we’re doubling and tripling up sometimes on the same night. So we had to go look for extra resources to move our kids.”

