Grand Forks still assessing potential property swap with county

GRAND FORKS — A property swap between the city and Grand Forks County is still being considered by both entities.

If the swap goes through, the county will transfer ownership of its downtown parking ramp to the city in exchange for a vacant lot at the intersection of Kittson Avenue and Fifth Street.

City Administrator Todd Feland said the city is still in the process of conducting an assessment on the country parking ramp. The assessment entails having a structural engineer evaluate the needed structural repairs and determining the potential revenue the city could receive from obtaining the ramp.

“We’re looking at both the capital and the operations and how we would pay for it,” Feland said.

The city owns the Corporate Center parking ramp along with the central parking ramp downtown. At the Feb. 21 City Council meeting, council members approved executing a parking management contract with Interstate Parking in the amount of $147,610. The operations firm will not only oversee business operations and maintenance of the two current city-owned ramps, but will also be integrated into discussions on the operations of the county parking ramp.

Upgrades to the county parking ramp are currently estimated to range from $3 million to $6 million. Last year, County Commission members reviewed a cost analysis report outlining parking improvement projects including having major renovations completed on the ramp for approximately $6.3 million.

“No. 1, what are the total needs, what would the years that we would need to make those determinations regarding the capital and how does it fit within the city’s capital planning?” Feland said.

In a previous interview with the Herald, Tom Ford, director of administration for Grand Forks County, said while the real estate values of the two properties aren’t equal as the vacant lot was appraised at $180,000, ridding itself of millions in needed repairs to the ramp would be beneficial to the county.

As of right now Feland said the city still owns the vacant lot.

“We won’t look to develop that until we finalize the overall strategy between the city and the county,” he said.

If the swap were to happen, it would operate in a similar manner to a title transfer.

Preliminary reports from the assessment will be presented to both the City Council and County Commission, which will ultimately need to give final approval if the recommendation is to move forward with the property swap.

“Our goal would be to at least have a draft to start presenting to both governing bodies in April,” Feland said.

