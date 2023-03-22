99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks' South Towne Square Mall deemed 'dangerous building' by city after roof collapse

The next steps are for a structural engineer to deem the building as either being safe to be occupied once again or to come up with a plan moving forward.

031423 SouthtownMall1.jpg
In this file photo, Grand Forks firefighters and Xcel Energy workers exit a business at South Towne Square after part of the roof of the strip mall collapsed. (Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald)
Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 4:15 PM

GRAND FORK – After its roof collapsed earlier this month , the South Towne Square Mall has been deemed a "dangerous building" by the city.

Brandon Boespflug, chief building official with the city of Grand Forks, said the building owner is in the initial phases of removing tenant belongings out of the space.

“The company has hired a contractor to go in (and) follow the structural engineer’s recommendations to reinforce areas to get into the tenant spaces and remove items,” Boespflug said.

The next steps are for a structural engineer to determine if the building is safe to be occupied again or to come up with a plan moving forward.

Fourteen businesses have been affected by the closure. Boespflug said the city has reached out to the building owner and management company, offering to help find available space for those tenants.

Heidi Krogstad, marketing coordinator with German Law, one of the 14 businesses impacted by the closure, said the firm has since moved to the Center for Innovation on UND’s campus, where the company has been able to rent space.

Krogstad said all of the clients have been understanding of the situation and the firm hopes to have in-person meetings starting next week.

The firm also had a seminar scheduled for Thursday at its former office, but has since had to relocate it to the Hampton Inn & Suites.

Krogstad said German Law is looking at other spaces around the city where it can move to a permanent location.

“We are absolutely still in business and we are searching for spots currently in Grand Forks,” she said.

The roof collapse occurred during Blizzard Emily, which dumped 11.5 inches of snow on Grand Forks March 10-12. Delray Huot, battalion chief at the Grand Forks Fire Department, said excessive snow buildup on the building’s flat roof contributed to the collapse, the Herald previously reported.

The collapse also triggered a gas leak at the mall, which emergency personnel responded to contain on Monday, March 13.

