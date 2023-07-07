Grand Forks sex offender missing from law enforcement custody

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man escaped from law enforcement custody by removing his electronic home monitoring bracelet within 40 minutes of receiving it on Thursday, July 6.

According to a social media post from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, Bill Dean Brown Jr., 23, was sentenced to 180 days for Class C felony failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration and 90 days of electronic home monitoring.

Brown is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He is a moderate-risk sex offender, last registered to 401 Belmont Road in Grand Forks.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in Ramsey County, North Dakota.

Anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement at (701) 780-8280.

ADVERTISEMENT