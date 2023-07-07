Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks sex offender missing from law enforcement custody

He removed his electronic home monitoring bracelet on Thursday, July 6, and has not been located.

Bill Brown Jr.jpg
Bill Brown Jr. Mugshot
Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office
By Sav Kelly
Today at 9:57 AM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man escaped from law enforcement custody by removing his electronic home monitoring bracelet within 40 minutes of receiving it on Thursday, July 6.

According to a social media post from the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, Bill Dean Brown Jr., 23, was sentenced to 180 days for Class C felony failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration and 90 days of electronic home monitoring.

Brown is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He is a moderate-risk sex offender, last registered to 401 Belmont Road in Grand Forks.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in Ramsey County, North Dakota.

Anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement at (701) 780-8280.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
