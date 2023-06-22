Grand Forks sees highest Amtrak ridership numbers in three years

GRAND FORKS – For one Grand Forks resident, the time spent getting to his destination is less important than the comfort of the journey itself.

Dr. John Martsolf, a retired geneticist at UND’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, has been an avid train traveler since 1953. Over the years, he has used Amtrak extensively for business and pleasure.

“I prefer train travel over any other kind of travel besides driving,” he said. “I find it relaxing. I can sit back and watch the scenery, use it to do some writing and talk to passengers.”

Martsolf has used Amtrak to travel to destinations as far off as New Orleans, Orlando and San Diego – the latter being a 60-plus-hour journey from Grand Forks.

He was one of 8,181 passengers to pass through Grand Forks’ station in fiscal year 2022 – an increase from 5,618 passengers in 2021.

Although that's the highest number since 2019, Grand Forks’ 2022 ridership is still well below its peak number in 2012, when 20,271 passengers boarded trains at the station.

At present, Grand Forks is served by Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which spans from Chicago to Seattle/Portland, with dozens of stops in between, including Fargo, Devils Lake, Rugby, Minot and Williston in North Dakota.

In addition to enjoying the scenery, Martsolf says Amtrak’s sleeper car service on long routes is an economical means of travel that leaves him feeling more relaxed upon arrival than flying.

“You don’t have to get to the station early,” he said. “Once you’re on the train, you can walk around, sleep and eat.”

Martsolf concedes that traveling on Amtrak comes with delays, sometimes minor and sometimes lengthy. When issues arise, it's largely due to the fact that Amtrak does not own the majority of tracks on which its trains operate.

According to the Association of American Railroads, more than 70% of the miles traveled by Amtrak’s trains are on tracks owned by other railroads. This forces Amtrak’s trains to yield to trains operated by the track’s owner.

“Once going to Minot, the train was so late that I drove and got there before the train did,” Martsolf said. “I’ve talked to someone who was six days behind schedule getting to where they wanted to go, but it didn’t bother him because he’s a writer and spent that time writing on the train.”

There didn't appear to be any scheduling issues on Tuesday.

The sun was just rising as Eli Kjelson waited for the arrival of the Empire Builder, taking a moment outside the station to stretch his legs. In the background, the first sounds of the train could be heard in the distance to the south.

On its westbound route, the Empire Builder comes from Minneapolis on a diagonal northwest path, then heads due north on its way to Grand Forks. Immediately after leaving the station, it turns west, a heading it generally maintains until reaching either Seattle or Portland.

Kjelson drove a truck from Minot and was returning home.

"You get to relax. It's not as intense as driving," said Kjelson, who has traveled by train many times. "You get to meet people on the train. I appreciate the service — I wouldn't want this to go away."

Kjelson isn't alone. When the Empire Builder arrived Tuesday in Grand Forks — right on time, at 5:24 a.m. — there were a number of passengers waiting to board. Sixteen cars were parked in the lot outside.

