Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks sees highest Amtrak ridership numbers in three years

8,181 passengers boarded trains in Grand Forks during fiscal year 2022, up from 5,618 in 2021

Amtrak Grand Forks June 2023.jpg
An Amtrak employee checks his watch just before the Empire Builder departs Grand Forks early on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Korrie Wenzel / Grand Forks Herald
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 6:52 AM

GRAND FORKS – For one Grand Forks resident, the time spent getting to his destination is less important than the comfort of the journey itself.

Dr. John Martsolf, a retired geneticist at UND’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, has been an avid train traveler since 1953. Over the years, he has used Amtrak extensively for business and pleasure.

“I prefer train travel over any other kind of travel besides driving,” he said. “I find it relaxing. I can sit back and watch the scenery, use it to do some writing and talk to passengers.”

Read More

Martsolf has used Amtrak to travel to destinations as far off as New Orleans, Orlando and San Diego – the latter being a 60-plus-hour journey from Grand Forks.

He was one of 8,181 passengers to pass through Grand Forks’ station in fiscal year 2022 – an increase from 5,618 passengers in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although that's the highest number since 2019, Grand Forks’ 2022 ridership is still well below its peak number in 2012, when 20,271 passengers boarded trains at the station.

At present, Grand Forks is served by Amtrak’s Empire Builder route, which spans from Chicago to Seattle/Portland, with dozens of stops in between, including Fargo, Devils Lake, Rugby, Minot and Williston in North Dakota.

In addition to enjoying the scenery, Martsolf says Amtrak’s sleeper car service on long routes is an economical means of travel that leaves him feeling more relaxed upon arrival than flying.

“You don’t have to get to the station early,” he said. “Once you’re on the train, you can walk around, sleep and eat.”

Martsolf concedes that traveling on Amtrak comes with delays, sometimes minor and sometimes lengthy. When issues arise, it's largely due to the fact that Amtrak does not own the majority of tracks on which its trains operate.

According to the Association of American Railroads, more than 70% of the miles traveled by Amtrak’s trains are on tracks owned by other railroads. This forces Amtrak’s trains to yield to trains operated by the track’s owner.

“Once going to Minot, the train was so late that I drove and got there before the train did,” Martsolf said. “I’ve talked to someone who was six days behind schedule getting to where they wanted to go, but it didn’t bother him because he’s a writer and spent that time writing on the train.”

There didn't appear to be any scheduling issues on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sun was just rising as Eli Kjelson waited for the arrival of the Empire Builder, taking a moment outside the station to stretch his legs. In the background, the first sounds of the train could be heard in the distance to the south.

On its westbound route, the Empire Builder comes from Minneapolis on a diagonal northwest path, then heads due north on its way to Grand Forks. Immediately after leaving the station, it turns west, a heading it generally maintains until reaching either Seattle or Portland.

Kjelson drove a truck from Minot and was returning home.

"You get to relax. It's not as intense as driving," said Kjelson, who has traveled by train many times. "You get to meet people on the train. I appreciate the service — I wouldn't want this to go away."

Kjelson isn't alone. When the Empire Builder arrived Tuesday in Grand Forks — right on time, at 5:24 a.m. — there were a number of passengers waiting to board. Sixteen cars were parked in the lot outside.

The Herald's Korrie Wenzel contributed to this report.

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
simonich.jpg
Sports
Move to 3-day tourney has Red River Amateur attracting better players
June 22, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
UTV driver dies after getting struck by pickup in western North Dakota
June 21, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
4154786+GFH Brief.jpg
Local
West Nile virus identified in Grand Forks mosquitoes
June 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Doug Burgum, in a black vest and off-white button-down shirt, stands in front hills in the Badlands.
North Dakota
Doug Burgum spending more on presidential campaign ads than any other candidate, NBC report says
June 21, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Doug Burgum talks to a uniformed Border Patrol officer next to the border wall
North Dakota
North Dakota panel OKs $2.2M to send Guard to border; taxpayers will foot bill
June 21, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Dave Thompson / Prairie Public
crypto burgum 1.jpg
North Dakota
Northwest North Dakota commission directs co-op to cut power to crypto data center
June 21, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  David Olson
BIZ-TARGET-PRIDE-STATE-ATTY-ZUM
Business
State attorneys general concerned with Target pulling Pride products
June 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Norfleet / Star Tribune