Grand Forks School District in a ‘good place budgetarily,’ superintendent says in ‘State of the District’

GRAND FORKS — During what he termed a “State of the District” address before the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Advisory Board, Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Terry Brenner said the district is in “a good place budgetarily,”

Brenner, during the Thursday morning meeting, said the positive budgetary situation is a result of commitment to fiscal responsibility.

“The School Board has worked with us on a guiding principles document,” said Brenner. “We’re not going to spend outside those guardrails. We’re going to spend time on our strategic initiatives, and not going to spend money on anything that feels fluffy or not aligned with our present direction.”

Brenner also announced the district will reinvest between $1 million and $3 million for Central High School’s swimming pool. The pool has been decommissioned for the past two years, due to moisture dislodging surrounding bricks. The district’s high school swim teams have been using UND’s Hyslop Sports Center for practices and meets. However, UND plans to close the facility in 2024 to accommodate expansions in the College of Engineering and Mines.

Brenner said the district plans to fund upgrades to Central’s pool through a combination of philanthropic outreach and sponsorships for naming rights.

With regard to a referendum on whether to rebuild Valley Middle School on land adjacent to its existing site, Brenner said the district plans to hold the vote on May 16.

Seventy-three percent of respondents to a survey administered by the district support rebuilding Valley, as well as relocating the district’s central kitchen facility from its current home at Valley to the Mark Sanford Education Center. The proposed rebuild and central kitchen facility has a price tag of $55 million.

Brenner said the recent signing of a bill by Gov. Doug Burgum, authorizing a $68 million line of credit from the Bank of North Dakota to districts for construction of career technical education centers while they wait for the appropriation of previously approved federal funds, is a positive step toward the completion of the planned Career Impact Academy. The line of credit authorized by Burgum will allow the district to proceed to the design and development stage, with hopes for groundbreaking late in the summer.

Brenner also expressed hope that the Legislature will consider providing inflationary aid to help districts across the state cope with rising labor and building materials costs during delays in construction.

“We have about $21-21.5 million to work with, but that’s going to be about $9 million short,” said Brenner. “There seems to be an appetite with our legislators to support us on the inflationary front. We don’t want to go to a bank — even at 1% interest. We want the state to support this, because at the end of the day, the push to set up career impact academies was a state initiative.”

Brenner also wanted to debunk myths that claim the district is teaching critical race theory, providing litter boxes in its restrooms for those identifying as “furries” and disseminating pornography to students.

“I offer people tours of our school, so they can see there are no litter boxes in our bathrooms,” said Brenner. “These assertions are mythical political movements, movements designed to defund public education.”

In a segment of the speech titled "What's New," the superintendent said new rules regarding cell phone usage by students are helping reduce distractions in class. Also, he noted, Grand Forks students recently recorded the highest ACT scores among the state's five largest school districts.