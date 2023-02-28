Grand Forks School District presents winter benchmark assessment results

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks School Board on Monday presented the district’s winter benchmark assessment results.

The data, measured by the district’s star renaissance assessment, allows the district to examine both growth and proficiency among all grade levels. It also identifies groups of students needing additional resources, according to Jessica Sporbert, elementary coordinator for the district’s multi-tiered systems of success program.

“We are a very data-rich district,” Sporbert said during Monday's School Board meeting. “We need to administer these assessments to ensure that our instruction is meeting the needs for all of our students, and areas in which we can improve.”

Overall reading proficiency for the district’s second- through 12th-grade students is 51.8%, with overall math proficiency for first- through 12th-grade students at 67.1%.

Sporbert said teachers in the district are using the assessment’s data to tailor instruction in certain subjects, such as phonics, to improve student proficiency.

Wendy Mankie, director of child nutrition for the district, provided an update on the district’s child nutrition program. According to Mankie, of the 7,611 students enrolled in the district, 29.2% eat breakfast daily and 67.6% eat lunch.

Mankie said the district supports HB 1491, which would make nearly 40,000, or 34%, of North Dakota’s public school students eligible for free meals. The bill passed the state House of Representatives 80-11 and is now awaiting action in the Senate.

The district also supports HB 1494, which would prohibit school districts in North Dakota from participating in so-called “lunch shaming,” meaning a district would be banned from denying or serving alternate meals to students with negative account balances. That bill also has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.

Mankie stressed that the district has never engaged in any of the aforementioned practices.

“No child in Grand Forks Public Schools will go hungry, regardless of their account balance,” said Mankie.

In other news from Monday's board meeting: