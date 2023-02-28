Grand Forks School District presents winter benchmark assessment results
Overall reading proficiency for the district’s second- through 12th-grade students is 51.8%, with overall math proficiency for first- through 12th-grade students at 67.1%.
GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks School Board on Monday presented the district’s winter benchmark assessment results.
The data, measured by the district’s star renaissance assessment, allows the district to examine both growth and proficiency among all grade levels. It also identifies groups of students needing additional resources, according to Jessica Sporbert, elementary coordinator for the district’s multi-tiered systems of success program.
“We are a very data-rich district,” Sporbert said during Monday's School Board meeting. “We need to administer these assessments to ensure that our instruction is meeting the needs for all of our students, and areas in which we can improve.”
Sporbert said teachers in the district are using the assessment’s data to tailor instruction in certain subjects, such as phonics, to improve student proficiency.
Wendy Mankie, director of child nutrition for the district, provided an update on the district’s child nutrition program. According to Mankie, of the 7,611 students enrolled in the district, 29.2% eat breakfast daily and 67.6% eat lunch.
Mankie said the district supports HB 1491, which would make nearly 40,000, or 34%, of North Dakota’s public school students eligible for free meals. The bill passed the state House of Representatives 80-11 and is now awaiting action in the Senate.
The district also supports HB 1494, which would prohibit school districts in North Dakota from participating in so-called “lunch shaming,” meaning a district would be banned from denying or serving alternate meals to students with negative account balances. That bill also has passed the House and is awaiting action in the Senate.
Mankie stressed that the district has never engaged in any of the aforementioned practices.
“No child in Grand Forks Public Schools will go hungry, regardless of their account balance,” said Mankie.
In other news from Monday's board meeting:
- The board approved a bid from Midco Business to provide fiber optic services for 18 buildings in the district at a monthly rate of $400 per building.
- The board approved two summer sessions of driver’s education, the first scheduled for June 5-15 and the second for June 19-29. The sessions will include both practical and behind-the-wheel instruction at a cost of $300, an increase of $50 from last summer.
- Board members approved a third-party information request from Leidholm Technology LLC, to obtain student data for the purpose of administering a post-graduation success readiness assessment to high school students.
- Brandon Baumbach, the district’s business manager, presented the general fund financial statement representing the first seven months of the current fiscal year. According to Baumbach, total general fund revenues are $62,394,000, while expenditures were $56,346,000.
- The board approved start and end dates for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The 2023-24 school year will start on Aug. 30 and end on May 30, 2024, while the 2024-25 school year will begin on Aug. 27, 2024, and end on May 29, 2025.