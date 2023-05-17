Grand Forks School District next considers what do about south-end population growth

GRAND FORKS – As the Grand Forks School District concludes a vote on a referendum to build a new north-end middle school, the district also is considering the possibility of a new elementary school on the city's south side.

Voters on Tuesday were asked to decide the fate of a $79 million proposal to construct a new Valley Middle School, as well as a new central kitchen facility near the Mark Sanford Education Center. The proposal also included security upgrades at schools throughout the district.

The vote was held Tuesday at the Alerus Center and the referendum passed, 65% to 35%. That means a new middle school is on the horizon on the city's north side.

In coming years, the district must also consider what to do as south-end grade school enrollments continue to grow, said Superintendent Terry Brenner.

No formal conversations have begun. However, the district owns land on which it could construct a new grade school. The property is just north of 62nd Avenue South, between Cottonwood and Cherry.

“Kelly and Discovery elementaries are near or at capacity,” he said. “There are over 100 homes going in on the south end. That’s going to put extraordinary pressure on those campuses.”

Brenner said talk of a new elementary school is in “the very preliminary stages” and will largely depend on the results of the district demographer’s report.

“We haven’t had any formal conversations at the board table,” Brenner said. “When the board sees the demographer’s report — typically this time of year — they start to think about puzzle pieces. It’s either redrawing boundary lines to push kids in a direction where some buildings aren’t at capacity, or building something new.”

Brenner said the district asked the community about its support for a new elementary school last fall, in its survey to gauge support for the upcoming referendum.

“One of the questions we asked so the community would understand the cadence of potential asks in the future was ‘in five years, would you support a new south end elementary school?’” Brenner said. “The response was generally cool. Another question we asked was ‘in the future, would you support a new north-end elementary school on an existing site or a refurbished school on an existing site?’ That response was much more positive.”

Brenner said it is “perplexing” that support for a new school on the south end of the city was less enthusiastic than the north, due to stronger population growth in the former.

“I don’t know if it’s just a harder tax hit on some of the homes on the south end,” Brenner said. “We know how the north end feels about their neighborhood schools, and so I think they would support that reinvestment. But the whole city pays for that reinvestment, no matter where the school is.”

