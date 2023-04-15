Brenner says lessons have been learned during past Grand Forks School District referendum efforts

GRAND FORKS – With election day for a $79 million referendum a month away, Grand Forks Public Schools Superintendent Terry Brenner believes voters understand the benefits a new Valley Middle School would have on the community, based on surveying conducted over the past year.

He also has become an old hand at referendums and says district leaders have learned from past attempts, including a failed referendum in 2021.

“I’ve learned that the community has a strong voice and even though the first referendum failed miserably, there is still support for education. (Voters) just didn’t like the model,” Brenner said this week. “It’s important to listen and it’s important to reflect and move forward with what you’ve learned from that. … I like the value of bringing people together and working through some tough conversations and getting to the right decision. I think we are going to get to the right decision this time, based on our survey results and based on what the community has said.”

The centerpiece of the 2023 referendum – building a new Valley Middle School at a cost of $55 million – is needed to replace a facility that is “obsolete from today’s learning model,” according to Brenner.

“We need this because the current building was built in 1954, around an educational factory model where we would move 30 kids from room to room around specific content,” said Brenner. “That’s not the model of how kids learn today.”

The referendum also includes $18 million in security upgrades, which would add safety features to schools throughout the district, as well as a new $6 million central kitchen facility on the grounds of the Mark Sanford Education Center. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 16 at the Alerus Center.

To pass, the referendum must receive a super majority, or at least 60%, of “yes” votes. Should it succeed, the estimated tax impact would be $96.97 per $100,000 of a residential property’s “true and full value.”

Earlier this week, Brenner and Kyle Kvamme, director of community engagement and project development with ICON Architects – a firm contracted by the district to administer a community survey gauging support for the referendum – visited with the Herald and outlined why they believe a new Valley Middle School is necessary, and how the district’s approach has changed from its most recent referendum.

Brenner said the district learned from the failure of the $86 million referendum in 2021, which proposed a combined K-8 campus to replace Valley Middle School.

“We listened to the response of voters,” said Brenner. “A couple of years ago, we only got 38% approval for a combined Wilder, Winship (elementary schools) and Valley K-8 school. The opposition to that K-8 building spoke loudly and clearly about neighborhood schools and wanting to keep those as part of their communities, so we took that off the table. On top of that – $86 million – I think the community just did not have the appetite for that during COVID. People were losing their jobs, and money was tight.”

Kvamme said a major component of listening to voters’ responses is disseminating extensive information about the district’s facilities and polling voters on their preferences. He said ICON’s work – along with the work of its partners – has been purely an objective, data-gathering endeavor.

“We’ve put a lot of faith in this independent survey process,” said Kvamme. “These different companies we work with don’t have a stake in construction or design, other than just wanting to communicate information with the public, poll them, and bring that information back to the board. My feedback was ‘let’s understand the plan going forward. How are we talking about maintaining our schools? Do the costs make sense?'”

Kvamme believes the survey speaks for itself.

“The public has spoken,” said Kvamme. “There was not support for renovating, but there was support for building new. At the end of the day, it was $48 million to renovate (Valley) versus $55 million to build new. FEMA guidelines say at 50% cost to renovate you should knock it down, and we’re now approaching 78%. Do you spend $4,000 to repair a $5,000 car? That’s effectively what it is.”

Kvamme also said the district was careful to exclude projects from the referendum that did not garner support during surveying, such as new elementary schools.

In 2021, controversy arose around the district’s relationship with consulting firm SiteLogiq. When the company attempted to organize a “vote yes” committee – without the district’s knowledge – it raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

SiteLogiq is not involved this time, and Grand Forks-based ICON is acting as the pre-election consultant.

“Everything is fully transparent,” said Brenner. “What we didn’t have before is the extra work that ICON has put in – a 500-page document that can be found on our home website under the tab ‘referendum.’ All of the walkthroughs they did of our buildings – it really lists … what the issues are, what the costs will be and when the projected project will be done. That is all there for them. … It’s my perspective that nobody can cry foul.”

Kvamme said ICON does the consulting work for a basic fee, and then asks the voters to decide if the project should move forward.

“The only way we will get the project is not by the School Board or superintendent liking what we did, but by the voters saying ‘I trust what you have shown me and I trust it with my dollars,’” Kvamme said. “We do that strictly because people in the room say ‘you fancy architects are just trying to create this big project. You’ll deliver them a report that is never used, walk away with your 90 grand and laugh out the door. That has not happened.”

ICON has not yet invoiced the district, but has accrued roughly $42,000 in fees so far. Kvamme said most of that is being used to pay another firm that has assisted ICON in the surveying process.

“We could sit here and design something that’s unattainable and doesn’t meet the district’s needs, and it would never pass,” Kvamme said. “The only way we get paid as a firm is by earning the community’s trust. That’s our model for any K-12 project.”

