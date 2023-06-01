Grand Forks School District hopeful proposed social studies curriculum will boost proficiency

GRAND FORKS – With recent reports documenting declining proficiency rates among the nation’s K-12 students, Grand Forks Public Schools officials are hopeful an updated social studies curriculum will boost these numbers locally.

According to Amy Bartsch, chief academic officer for the district, a team of teachers and curriculum coordinators piloted different resources before deciding to seek approval for an update to its existing curriculum, called “TCI.” She said the updated version of TCI was selected due to its combination of usability for teachers and positive student engagement during the pilot stage.

“Whenever you can get students active in their learning, the engagement increases,” Bartsch said. “When you have multiple modalities or ways of learning, the ability to recall and apply information increases as well. It becomes more real and relevant for them.”

Bartsch said the updated version of TCI would expand on the existing one through a "more engaging" digital platform — providing students with hands-on learning opportunities.

"It is inquiry-based, with students really getting their hands into projects and making the coursework relevant," Bartsch said.

Additionally, the curriculum provides teachers with flexibility to tailor instruction to their classrooms' needs.

"There's always an evolution of learning," Bartsch said. "For example, if you have a cohort of students that comes in knowing and understanding a concept, you may teach it lightly but then go deep into where there are gaps. Teachers are responsive to students and what they know."

The proposed change comes after data from the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) — dubbed the nation’s report card — shows declining proficiency among the nation’s eighth-graders in the subjects of U.S. history and civics.

According to the U.S. Department of Education — the entity administering the exam — the average score on the U.S. history portion of the exam was 258/500, well below the cutoff of 294 for meeting proficiency standards. This represents a five-point decrease from the most recent assessment in 2018, a nine-point decrease from 2014 and the lowest average score since the exam was first administered in 1994.

The average score on the civics component of the NAEP also declined by three points from 2018 to 150/300, below the proficiency benchmark of 178.

Bartsch said although North Dakota students are not administered the history and civics components of the NAEP, the district is concerned with declining proficiency levels. She feels the new curriculum will help boost not only social studies proficiency, but also English language arts (ELA) proficiency.

“What we know from effective reading and ELA instruction is that background knowledge from core courses, such as social studies, increases a student’s ability to comprehend complex texts,” Bartsch said. “We would expect that with a comprehensive curricular resource for teachers to use to execute those standards, social studies and ELA competencies will increase as well."

The School Board will vote whether to approve the updated version of TCI at its final meeting of the academic year on June 12. If approved, the curriculum will be implemented for a period of seven years at a total cost of $1,273,301 or $24.73 per student annually, funded through the district’s allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

