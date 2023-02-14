Grand Forks School Board sets Valley Middle School referendum date for May 16

GRAND FORKS – During its regular meeting on Monday, the Grand Forks School Board approved May 16 as the date it will hold a referendum to decide whether to rebuild Valley Middle School.

The referendum was initially slated for Sep. 27, 2022, but was delayed to conduct “further due diligence” according to Brandon Baumbach, the district’s business manager. Baumbach said he is confident the district has now taken the steps necessary to hold the referendum, including surveying the public and rendering designs.

“At this point, that due diligence has been done,” said Baumbach. “ICON Architects and Cuningham Architects have done walk-throughs of the building, and administered surveys that garnered strong results.”

Read More







Central to the referendum is a proposed $55 million rebuild of Valley Middle School, on land adjacent to the building’s existing location. Additionally, the referendum will include a $6 million proposal to construct a new central kitchen facility at the Mark Sanford Education Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the referendum date approved, the board will begin drafting its language, including whether to include security upgrades and roof repairs in addition to the proposed Valley rebuild.

Katie Arthur, interventions coordinator at Central High School, outlined the high school’s “school within a school” — or SWIS — interventions program. The program is broken down into two components – SWIS A, which focuses on students suffering from anxiety and school avoidance behaviors; and SWIS B, focusing on recovering learning skills, such as writing, that may be keeping students out of a traditional classroom setting.

According to Arthur, the program has served approximately 60 students. She said the program has kept students who might otherwise be missing classes in a structured environment.

“Counselors say they are noticing less traffic in their offices, because students in the SWIS A category would often avoid classes and end up in the counseling office,” said Arthur. “Now that they have a safe place to practice their skills, they are staying in classrooms.”

Following its regular meeting, the board entered a closed executive session, during which it discussed negotiating strategies regarding upcoming teacher contracts.

In other board news Monday:

