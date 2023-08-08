Grand Forks School Board moves ahead on tech center, but without alternate designs

GRAND FORKS – Alternate designs for a career technical center in Grand Forks could boost usage and education options at the facility, but they would come with a cost.

Because of those financial concerns, Grand Forks School Board members on Monday decided to move forward with the project’s base construction bid, but with the idea of revisiting the alternate ideas later. Nonetheless, board members were briefed on the possibilities – and the math – during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The tech center, officially known as the Career Impact Academy, is planned to be constructed on the city’s north end, on the former Holiday Inn site near the corner of Gateway Drive and Interstate 29. To pay for it, approximately $11 million in local donations was raised, bolstered by $10 million in match funds from the state. A few extra dollars have come from the state to accommodate for inflationary increases, bringing the total to a little more than $24 million. Some special assessment funds could help, too.

The idea behind the project is to create a place of learning that will specifically address high-demand job openings throughout the region.

Now, the price is around $30.5 million, including a base construction bid of $24.9 million, plus various estimated professional fees and expenses. The gap between the cost and money currently available is approximately $6.3 million. Alternative designs – possibly including an expanded commons area ($1.66 million) and an expansion of a welding area ($2 million) – could see the price rise even higher.

Options exist to close the gap, including more fundraising and possibly even more dollars coming from the state.

Some board members were hesitant. Eric Lunn said he is “a little worried” about paying extra for the alternatives, noting that even without the alternatives the center will be an enhancement to the district’s technical education programming.

“I hate to hamstring future boards, superintendents and taxpayers …” he said.

Superintendent Terry Brenner said he’s all for the project moving forward. He called the efforts for fundraising and planning “a parade” that has been great for the community.

However, "I don’t want to rain on this parade at all,” he said before listing off a series of financial concerns, including recent staff compensation raises, the need for a new district swimming pool and referendums to upgrade and build new district facilities.

Board member Monte Gaukler said “I really worry about the overall impact” of adding alternatives.

“It’s a tough decision,” she said.

Bill Palmiscno made a motion to move forward at a base price of $24,983,859.

“And then I think we have time until November when (Business Manager Brandon Baumbach) will get more information on the little projects that may come through with extra money that will help us down the road to add alternates for it," Palmiscno said. "But at least we get the base bid moving and we get the building moving forward and we don’t lose the prices that we have now.”

November would be a bit too late, according to Shawn Senescall, a project manager from JLG Architects. He suggested a quicker timeline, and also suggested adding in 5% contingency, which could come back to the district if it’s not spent.

Palmscino then amended his motion to be at the price of $26,233,051. Lunn seconded it and the board unanimously approved it.

The board also discussed a proposed land swap with a landowner adjacent to the CTE site. Members decided to postpone the decision.

Also Monday, the board discussed a number of books that were classified on the board agenda as “challenged.” The books included “Nineteen Minutes,” “Beloved,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “Grl2grl” and “Dead Until Dark.” Board members were assigned to read each of the six books prior to the meeting.



“Nineteen Minutes” was sustained 5-2, with Josh Anderson and Bill Palmscino dissenting.

“Beloved” was sustained unanimously.

“The Bluest Eye” was sustained 6-1, with Anderson dissenting.

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” was sustained 5-2, with Anderson and Palmscino dissenting.

“Girl2girl” was sustained unanimously.

“Dead Until Dark” was sustained unanimously.

Some of the books that were sustained drew criticism not necessarily for their content, but simply for where they are available – in middle school libraries, for instance, rather than in high school libraries. One of the books has only been checked out five times since 1987.

Lunn said it’s not necessarily books that are a concern, but technology and electronic media that is so readily available outside of schools.

“... What are they doing all the other times when mom and dad aren’t there, or grandpa or grandma?” he said.

In other news from the meeting:



