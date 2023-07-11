Grand Forks School Board elects Amber Flynn, Dave Berger as president and vice president, respectively

GRAND FORKS – In a unanimous vote, the Grand Forks School Board voted to elect Amber Flynn and Dave Berger as its new president and vice president, respectively.

The vote was held during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.

Berger replaces Flynn, while Flynn replaces Eric Lunn, who will serve as a board member until his term ends in June 2024. Flynn and Berger will assume their duties immediately.

Flynn thanked Lunn for his service as president.

“It’s been an honor to serve next to you, and learn from you,” she said.

The board approved the reappointment of Maggie Barker and Ryaan Alshami, incoming seniors at Red River and Central high schools, respectively, as student representatives.

The board also approved a request from Business Manager Brandon Baumbach to advertise a request for qualifications (RFQ) to secure estimates for costs associated with refurbishing Central High School’s swimming pool. The pool has been inoperational for two years due to brick displacement in the interior and exterior walls.

In other news from the meeting:

