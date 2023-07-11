Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks School Board elects Amber Flynn, Dave Berger as president and vice president, respectively

They will assume their roles immediately.

Grand Forks Public Schools
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 8:11 PM

GRAND FORKS – In a unanimous vote, the Grand Forks School Board voted to elect Amber Flynn and Dave Berger as its new president and vice president, respectively.

The vote was held during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.

Berger replaces Flynn, while Flynn replaces Eric Lunn, who will serve as a board member until his term ends in June 2024. Flynn and Berger will assume their duties immediately.

Flynn thanked Lunn for his service as president.

“It’s been an honor to serve next to you, and learn from you,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More

The board approved the reappointment of Maggie Barker and Ryaan Alshami, incoming seniors at Red River and Central high schools, respectively, as student representatives.

The board also approved a request from Business Manager Brandon Baumbach to advertise a request for qualifications (RFQ) to secure estimates for costs associated with refurbishing Central High School’s swimming pool. The pool has been inoperational for two years due to brick displacement in the interior and exterior walls.

In other news from the meeting:

  • The board designated the Grand Forks Herald as the district’s official newspaper.
  • The board agreed to a 9.32% increase in substitute teacher pay from the previous school year. Under the new agreement, substitute teachers with an interim license will earn $139.93 per day, those with a regular teaching license will earn $149.93 per day and those who are retired teachers $174.92 per day. Superintendent Terry Brenner said the raises will cost the district approximately $290,000.
  • The board approved a third-party request for student information from Valley Bus LLC – the district’s newly contracted transportation provider – for the purpose of maintaining a registry of emergency contact information.
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
What To Read Next
Kristi Venhuizen photo.jpg
Local
Grand Forks attorney appointed as a district judge
6h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
2023 U.S. Women's Open
Pro
Kolpack: Is this the LPGA end for Amy? Kind of feels like it, but ...
13h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
070523-Well Living Lab
Health
Amid a summer plagued with wildfire smoke, a Rochester lab looks at how to improve indoor air quality
13h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
bismarck-shooting-mugs.jpg
North Dakota
Two men sentenced for Bismarck drug killing
3h ago
 · 
By  Julia Jaramillo / The Bismarck Tribune
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Man arrested for attempted double murder in Nelson County
4h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
2901708+kris-kroetsch.jpg
College
UND tabs alum Kris Kroetsch to lead women's golf program
10h ago
 · 
By  Tom Miller
IMG_0792.jpg
Members Only
Community
Longtime Larimore, North Dakota, coach dies one month after wife of 60 years
14h ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto