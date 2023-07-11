Grand Forks School Board elects Amber Flynn, Dave Berger as president and vice president, respectively
They will assume their roles immediately.
GRAND FORKS – In a unanimous vote, the Grand Forks School Board voted to elect Amber Flynn and Dave Berger as its new president and vice president, respectively.
The vote was held during the board’s regular meeting on Monday.
Berger replaces Flynn, while Flynn replaces Eric Lunn, who will serve as a board member until his term ends in June 2024. Flynn and Berger will assume their duties immediately.
Flynn thanked Lunn for his service as president.
“It’s been an honor to serve next to you, and learn from you,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The board approved the reappointment of Maggie Barker and Ryaan Alshami, incoming seniors at Red River and Central high schools, respectively, as student representatives.
The board also approved a request from Business Manager Brandon Baumbach to advertise a request for qualifications (RFQ) to secure estimates for costs associated with refurbishing Central High School’s swimming pool. The pool has been inoperational for two years due to brick displacement in the interior and exterior walls.
In other news from the meeting:
- The board designated the Grand Forks Herald as the district’s official newspaper.
- The board agreed to a 9.32% increase in substitute teacher pay from the previous school year. Under the new agreement, substitute teachers with an interim license will earn $139.93 per day, those with a regular teaching license will earn $149.93 per day and those who are retired teachers $174.92 per day. Superintendent Terry Brenner said the raises will cost the district approximately $290,000.
- The board approved a third-party request for student information from Valley Bus LLC – the district’s newly contracted transportation provider – for the purpose of maintaining a registry of emergency contact information.
ADVERTISEMENT