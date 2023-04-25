Grand Forks School Board considers adopting virtual secondary school

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks School Board will consider adopting a virtual secondary school to help students who may be struggling in a traditional classroom environment fulfill their graduation requirements.

Catherine Gillach, assistant superintendent for secondary education, said the virtual school would be state accredited and provide the same curriculum as those enrolled in an in-class environment. She said the effects of the pandemic have made online learning more optimal for certain students.

“We have some students that we have had a hard time reengaging, and getting back onto our campuses since COVID,” Gillach said. “There are students who have strong anxiety, medical concerns, and coming onto a campus where they are exposed to potential harm is not for them.”

Gillach said each student would be admitted into the virtual secondary school on a case-by-case basis.

“In order for us to onboard a student into that environment, we would want to make sure we’re having direct conversations with families,” Gillach said. “What does virtual education look like? What sort of attributes would allow a student to be successful in that online environment?”

Additionally, Gillach said students would be subject to weekly meetings with an adviser at a minimum. She also said a fully remote option would exist only for high school students, with middle-schoolers eligible for a hybrid model of learning except for those with extraordinary circumstances.

“At that age, we really want to make sure kids remain socially connected, and that teachers remain connected to them as well,” Gillach said.

Regarding courses that cannot be replicated in an online setting, such as music and vocational education, Gillach said accommodations would be made for students enrolled fully online to take them in person.

The board will consider the proposal again at its next meeting.

In other news from Monday's board meeting:

