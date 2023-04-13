Grand Forks residential fire determined accidental

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Fire Department has concluded its investigation of the residential fire at 523 North Third Street.

The fire happened Tuesday evening, April 11, and caused the death of two pets as well as significant damage to the building.

According to a press release from the department, the fire has been classified as accidental and was caused when an overheated extension cord caught fire near combustible materials.

The living room and basement sustained major damage. Additionally, there was smoke and heat damage throughout the residence.

No people were home at the time of the fire.

The fire department reminds everyone extension cords shouldn't be used as permanent wiring.

Further, the release urges residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors and to replace the batteries on a regular basis. It is also recommended to implement an emergency plan and practice it regularly.