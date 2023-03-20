99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks Public Schools to hold community meetings about upcoming referendum

Sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 22, April 13 and May 11

Grand Forks Public Schools
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Today at 2:44 PM

GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Public Schools will hold a series of meetings regarding its May 16 referendum.

On March 6, the School Board approved the referendum's language, which will asks voters whether or not they support a $79 million bond referendum . Of the $79 million, $55 million would go toward construction of a new Valley Middle School, $6 million toward a new central kitchen facility at the Mark Sanford Education Center and $18 million in building security upgrades.

The meetings will be held as follows

  • March 22 at 6 p.m. at the Valley Middle School Gymnasium (2100 5th Ave. N)
  • April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Red River High School Theater (2211 17th Ave. S)
  • May 11 at 6 at the Grand Forks Central High School Auditorium (115 N 4th St.)

Free childcare is available for children aged two through fifth grade. For more information regarding the referendum, and to register for childcare, visit www.gfschools.org/Page/9561

Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
Banish covers news pertaining to K-12 and higher education, as well as county commission coverage.
