Grand Forks Public Schools to hold community meetings about upcoming referendum
Sessions scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 22, April 13 and May 11
GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Public Schools will hold a series of meetings regarding its May 16 referendum.
On March 6, the School Board approved the referendum's language, which will asks voters whether or not they support a $79 million bond referendum . Of the $79 million, $55 million would go toward construction of a new Valley Middle School, $6 million toward a new central kitchen facility at the Mark Sanford Education Center and $18 million in building security upgrades.
The meetings will be held as follows
- March 22 at 6 p.m. at the Valley Middle School Gymnasium (2100 5th Ave. N)
- April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Red River High School Theater (2211 17th Ave. S)
- May 11 at 6 at the Grand Forks Central High School Auditorium (115 N 4th St.)
Free childcare is available for children aged two through fifth grade. For more information regarding the referendum, and to register for childcare, visit
www.gfschools.org/Page/9561
