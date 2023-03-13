6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks Public Schools' Mentor Center receives National School Boards Association award

District is one of 18 award winners nationally

Grand Forks Public Schools
Joe Banish
By Joe Banish
March 13, 2023 01:56 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Public Schools Mentor Center has received a Magna Silver Award from the National School Boards Association.

The Mentor Center provides academic and social-emotional support and enrichment programs for the district’s middle and high school students. The award honors the Mentor Center’s commitment to innovation and creative problem solving, according to a press release issued by the district.

Grand Forks Public Schools is one of 18 award winners nationwide.

“Each of our winners exemplifies how school leaders and district staff have reinvented learning — and learning environments — for students, staff and community,” said John Heim, NBSA’s executive director and CEO via the press release. “We congratulate our winners and thank them for their hard work and devotion to the students they serve. We also hope these programs will provide information and inspiration to school districts facing similar challenges across the country.”

