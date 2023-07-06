Grand Forks Public Schools hopeful salary increases will address hiring shortages

GRAND FORKS – Following an agreement to increase teacher salaries and benefits over the next two years, officials from Grand Forks Public Schools are hopeful the increases will help address hiring gaps in certain subjects.

In May, the district and the Grand Forks Education Association – a union representing the district’s teachers – agreed to a $4,000 across-the-board salary increase for the 2023-24 school year, and a $2,500 increase in 2024-25.

This agreement increases the starting salary for teachers from $42,977 to $46,977.

Griffin Gillespie, human resources director for the district, said positions with higher education requirements tend to be more difficult to fill, and has left the district with a shortage of instructors in these positions. He opined that this is partly due to competition from employers in the healthcare field.

“I would say the hardest and most demanding positions to fill are some of our specialty areas, like speech language pathology, psychology and special education,” he said. “A lot of those subjects have competing components such as healthcare, where the pools are short and everyone is having a hard time filling them.”

Gillespie said incentives contained within the new teacher negotiated agreement allow the district to take the length of an applicant’s degree program into account when determining their salary. Previously, newly hired teachers holding a master’s degree would start at the same salary.

“Something that I think will be helpful this year is in our new negotiated agreement, we allow people with varying master’s degrees to come in with credits,” he said. “Prior to that, having a master’s degree just got you in at the starting master’s level. Now with the new agreement, if you are in a longer master’s program such as speech language pathology, we’ll be able to give additional credit based on how long the program is.”

Gillespie said elementary teaching positions typically have the highest number of applicants, due to its broader instructional nature.

“Elementary positions have typically been the easiest to fill,” he said. “That might just be because you don’t need as specific of an educational background for those types of positions. Whereas if you get into the middle and high school level, you often need specializations in the areas you teach.”

Gillespie also said increased parental leave benefits will give the district a competitive edge when it comes to hiring.

“I think it will help attract new teachers, and they’re typically the ones who are in the position to use parental leave,” he said. “Now they’ll have six full weeks of parental leave to use – whether they’re a mom or dad. As far as we know, we’re the only district in the state that offers this.”

According to Gillespie, the district has hired 82 certified staff set to start for the 2023-24 school year, with plans to hire approximately 25-30 more.

