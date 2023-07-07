Grand Forks Public Library combines community resources into Coffee and Conversation

GRAND FORKS – After holding social service hours last year with the help of interns, the Grand Forks Public Library has now combined those resources into Coffee and Conversation held 1 to 3 p.m. the second Monday of each month.

Angie Laxdal, the marketing director, and Tonya Palmer, the information services supervisor, said the idea was started by one of the last social service interns the library had. Coffee and Conversation has since brought several community agencies to one location for people to learn more about a variety of assistance programs.

Laxdal and Palmer said the open setting environment makes the event more confidential and approachable for people.

“It’s kind of like a nonthreatening way to come and just learn about community resources,” Laxdal said.

The impact of Coffee and Conversation has been noticed by Kendra Henry, a veterans employment specialist with North Dakota Job Service.

“This has been a phenomenal resource,” Henry said. “Technically speaking, (Job Service ND is) only a couple blocks over, but a lot of people don’t know where we are or they think we’re the unemployment office. … So being able to come to a more friendly, more well-known environment is always great.”

Henry said a benefit of having Coffee and Conversation at the library is people can bring their kids with them, and they are able to utilize the computers and printers the library has.

Other agencies that attend Coffee and Conversation include Community Options, Grand Forks Housing Authority, the Grand Forks VA Clinic, Red River Valley Community Action, Spectra Health, the Salvation Army, Vocational Rehabilitation and United Way.

In addition to providing information to people in the community on Job Service ND, Henry said it’s also a chance for her to meet outreach employees with the other agencies.

With more representatives being available to talk, the turnout to Coffee and Conversation has grown. Henry said oftentimes people who receive information during Coffee and Conversation weren’t initially at the library for the event.

“They may not be in here initially to come talk to us,” she said. “They might have been here to check out a book, bring their kids or something like that. But then they’re coming over, visiting, getting that helpful community resource information. And maybe it’s not something that they need, (but) somebody else they may know might.”

Henry said several people she has talked to also aren't aware of all that Job Service offers, such as college scholarships.

Getting the word out about the event has been a challenge, which Laxdal and Palmer said was faced with social service hours last year as well.

“It was a tough thing to get the word out about,” Laxdal said of social service hours.

The library advertises Coffee and Conversation through social media and on the website. Henry said Job Service ND also posts about the event on the Jobs Service ND social media pages.

The next Coffee and Conversation is scheduled for July 10. Coffee will be donated by Archives Coffee House.