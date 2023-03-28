Grand Forks Public Health Champions to be awarded at next week's City Council meeting
GRAND FORKS — Awardees of the Grand Forks Public Health Champions Award will be honored at next week's City Council meeting on April 3.
According to a press release, the awards recognize individuals, groups or organizations who champion and lead opportunities for health across our community.
The awardees are Doris Haynes Lebby, president of Love in Action; Mandy Iverson, community mental health coordinator for Mental Health Matters; Jen Berger, emergency preparedness response coordinator at UND, Rosy Dub, public health nurse and Social Detox Advocates, part of the Withdrawal Management Center.
General criteria for nominees are they must:
- Live, work or volunteer in Grand Forks County
- Promote the principles of public health in a professional, public or volunteer capacity in Grand Forks County
- Exemplify exceptional achievement, longstanding excellence, outstanding leadership and have made contributions that have advanced the community’s health
- Demonstrate achievements in protecting and promoting the health of Grand Forks County
Last year’s award recipients were Maura Ferguson, a housing specialist with the Grand Forks High Plains Fair Housing Center; Miranda Olson, a student at UND and a full-time firefighter and EMT for the city of Grand Forks; Hugo’s Family Marketplace with the award being accepted by Torrie Enget; Mary Barrett, a public health nurse with the Grand Forks County Correctional Center; and Debbie Swanson, the director of Grand Forks Public Health.
