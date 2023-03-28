99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Forks Public Health Champions to be awarded at next week's City Council meeting

According to a press release, the awards recognize individuals, groups or organizations who champion and lead opportunities for health across our community

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Today at 7:16 PM

GRAND FORKS — Awardees of the Grand Forks Public Health Champions Award will be honored at next week's City Council meeting on April 3.

According to a press release, the awards recognize individuals, groups or organizations who champion and lead opportunities for health across our community.

The awardees are Doris Haynes Lebby, president of Love in Action; Mandy Iverson, community mental health coordinator for Mental Health Matters; Jen Berger, emergency preparedness response coordinator at UND, Rosy Dub, public health nurse and Social Detox Advocates, part of the Withdrawal Management Center.

General criteria for nominees are they must:

  • Live, work or volunteer in Grand Forks County
  • Promote the principles of public health in a professional, public or volunteer capacity in Grand Forks County
  • Exemplify exceptional achievement, longstanding excellence, outstanding leadership and have made contributions that have advanced the community’s health
  • Demonstrate achievements in protecting and promoting the health of Grand Forks County

Last year’s award recipients were Maura Ferguson, a housing specialist with the Grand Forks High Plains Fair Housing Center; Miranda Olson, a student at UND and a full-time firefighter and EMT for the city of Grand Forks; Hugo’s Family Marketplace with the award being accepted by Torrie Enget; Mary Barrett, a public health nurse with the Grand Forks County Correctional Center; and Debbie Swanson, the director of Grand Forks Public Health.

Meghan Arbegast
By Meghan Arbegast
Meghan Arbegast grew up in Security-Widefield, Colorado. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from North Dakota State University in Fargo, in 2021.

Arbegast wrote for The Spectrum, NDSU's student newspaper, for three years and was Head News Editor for two years. She was an intern with University Relations her last two semesters of college.

Arbegast covers news pertaining to the city of Grand Forks/East Grand Forks including city hall coverage.

Readers can reach Arbegast at 701-780-1267 or MArbegast@gfherald.com.

Pronouns: She/Her
Languages: English
