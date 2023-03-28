Grand Forks Public Health Champions to be awarded at next week's City Council meeting

GRAND FORKS — Awardees of the Grand Forks Public Health Champions Award will be honored at next week's City Council meeting on April 3.

According to a press release, the awards recognize individuals, groups or organizations who champion and lead opportunities for health across our community.

The awardees are Doris Haynes Lebby, president of Love in Action; Mandy Iverson, community mental health coordinator for Mental Health Matters; Jen Berger, emergency preparedness response coordinator at UND, Rosy Dub, public health nurse and Social Detox Advocates, part of the Withdrawal Management Center.

General criteria for nominees are they must:



Live, work or volunteer in Grand Forks County

Promote the principles of public health in a professional, public or volunteer capacity in Grand Forks County

Exemplify exceptional achievement, longstanding excellence, outstanding leadership and have made contributions that have advanced the community’s health

Demonstrate achievements in protecting and promoting the health of Grand Forks County

Last year’s award recipients were Maura Ferguson, a housing specialist with the Grand Forks High Plains Fair Housing Center; Miranda Olson, a student at UND and a full-time firefighter and EMT for the city of Grand Forks; Hugo’s Family Marketplace with the award being accepted by Torrie Enget; Mary Barrett, a public health nurse with the Grand Forks County Correctional Center; and Debbie Swanson, the director of Grand Forks Public Health.

ADVERTISEMENT