Grand Forks Police officer visits driver's education course

GRAND FORKS – Students at Community High School had a visit from law enforcement on Thursday to supplement their driver’s education curriculum.

The seminar was led by Officer Troy Vanyo, a 29-year member of the Grand Forks Police Department.

Vanyo instructed students on how to handle various situations that drivers often find stressful, such as traffic stops and collisions.

“What I tell everyone when they see lights behind them is ‘don’t panic, first thing is take your foot off the gas and think this through,’” he said. “Don’t slam on your brakes – find a safe place to pull over and stop – that can be a turning lane, the side of the road or a parking lot.”

Vanyo also stressed the importance of staying in your vehicle during a traffic stop, unless instructed otherwise by an officer.

“I will tell you this as law enforcement – if we see that driver’s door open, or any door open during a traffic stop, our stress and anxiety levels go up,” he said. “I don’t know who the driver is, who’s in the car with them or what’s in the car.”

Vanyo added that motorists should keep their hands in sight, and wait for the officer to approach their vehicle before searching for insurance and registration paperwork.

Regarding crashes, Vanyo said drivers are required by law to contact police if property damage exceeds $4,000, or if anyone is injured. Vanyo recommends all young drivers contact the police after a crash, regardless of the level of damage.

“If it’s the first time you’re in a crash, you’re probably going to be nervous, and we can help you work through the process,” he said. “We won’t yell at you or belittle you for wasting our time.”

Vanyo added that it is a criminal offense to leave the scene of any crash, and a felony if the crash causes injury or death.

Vanyo also said speeding is the most frequent reason his department pulls over teenage drivers, and reminded the class that it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to use a cell phone while driving.

Brian Halvorson, an instructor of driver’s education with Grand Forks Public Schools, said bringing officers into the classroom is a way to build a positive relationship with students, who may not have prior experience interacting with law enforcement.

“Police officers are our friends – they are out there to protect and serve,” he said.

Halvorson also said parents’ driving habits have a major influence on their children.

“I tell parents that they should be a good role model behind the wheel,” he said. “Kids model the behavior they see.”

