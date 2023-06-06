Grand Forks police investigating three indecent exposure incidents

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating three indecent exposure incidents involving an adult male who targets juveniles.

According to a press release from the GFPD, witnesses said "the suspect will slowly drive by while operating a motor vehicle and thrust his hips upward, exposing his genitals."

The suspect was observed to be a white male who is approximately 40 years old. He has been seen driving a dark gray pickup or a red/maroon mid-size SUV, the release said.

The incidents occurred between Cherry Street and South 20th Street, south of DeMers Avenue and north of 17th Avenue South.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GFPD at (701) 787-8000. Tips can be submitted on the GFPD's Facebook page, website or through the Tip411 app.

