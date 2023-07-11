Grand Forks Police Department will auction off unclaimed vehicles, other property

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department will auction off approximately 50 cars and more than 100 bicycles beginning July 20.

The auction, which features unclaimed property either seized or found, is typically held once a year. It’s available online through McMullen Auctioneers. Bidding opens at 1 p.m. on July 20 and closes at 6 p.m. on July 27.

Unclaimed property held at the agency, or found inside seized vehicles, will also be up for auction.

When property is turned in or seized, the GFPD is expected to inform its owner. This can be difficult, though, according to KaeLyn Heikens-Lauinger, GFPD property and evidence coordinator.

“If we can establish an address for that individual, we send a letter,” Heikens-Lauinger said. “A lot of times we don't have good addresses for individuals, or we aren't able to find good addresses for them.”

If the address can’t be found, the GFPD is required to place a legal ad in the Herald. Typically, the agency will post it on social media as well.

“We do the best that we can to try and notify them, but that's … the limitation that we have,” Heikens-Lauinger said.

Some people receive the notification, but choose not to retrieve their property. Oftentimes, this happens with vehicles that were towed for being parked on the side of the road for more than 48 hours.

“Sometimes that's because the vehicle’s not running or has mechanical issues,” Heikens-Lauinger said. “Some of these vehicles have been involved in accidents, and maybe there's too much damage.”

Vehicles are the only property the GFPD may charge an owner to retrieve. There's a wrecker fee, which has a minimum cost of $85 that increases with additional equipment or labor needs for the impound.

If a vehicle is impounded related to an investigation, or was stolen and recovered by police, there won’t be any storage costs.

If the vehicle was towed due to parking violations or because it was deemed a hazard, the owner will have to pay $7.50 per day for the first week and $5 for each additional day at the GFPD's impound lot. The owner is also required to pay any parking tickets on the vehicle before retrieving it.

If the owner is incarcerated, the GFPD requires a notarized letter from the inmate authorizing someone else to collect the property on their behalf.

If the owner of the property is deceased, the GFPD asks the relative who’s attempting to claim the property to demonstrate they handled the person’s affairs after their death, which can be done by providing legal documents.

Starting bids will be determined by the auctioneer but, in the past, bicycles started at around $2 and vehicles were around $50, Heikens-Lauinger said. All proceeds go to the city general fund.

The auction used to be held in person, but transitioned online when COVID-19 hit. This has made the auction more accessible to the community, Heikens-Lauinger said.

“We've noticed a little bit better interaction since switching to online, since there's not the requirement of individuals being in attendance on one specific day, but we usually get good interaction,” she said.

Potential bidders are welcome to attend an in-person viewing of the items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22.