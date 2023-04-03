50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Grand Forks Police Department responds to crash at Gateway-Columbia intersection

An East Grand Forks woman suffered minor injuries in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Gateway Drive and North Columbia Road on Monday morning, April 3.

Grand Forks firefighters cut away a section of a bumper on a semi truck at the scene of an accident Monday, April 3, 2023, at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Columbia Road.
By Sav Kelly
Today at 12:19 PM

GRAND FORKS – An East Grand Forks woman suffered minor injuries in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Gateway Drive and North Columbia Road on Monday morning, April 3.

According to a press release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were dispatched at 7:31 a.m.

The GFPD’s preliminary investigation indicates a tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Gateway Drive going through the intersection at North Columbia Road. The other vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, was in the intersection facing west “and was negotiating a left-hand turn to go south onto North Columbia Road when it was struck” by the tractor trailer, the release said.

The driver of the Captiva, 19-year-old Emma Gardner of East Grand Forks, was treated on scene by Altru paramedics before being released. The press release did not report any injuries for the driver of the tractor trailer, 56-year-old Peter Bjornstad from Cando.

According to the release, no citations have been issued at this time.

Assisting on scene were the GFPD, Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru paramedics.

By Sav Kelly
