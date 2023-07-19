6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks Police Department participating in annual speed enforcement campaign next month

The campaign starts on Aug. 1 and ends on Aug. 17.

Grand Forks Police.jpg
By Sav Kelly
Today at 5:09 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department will participate in a speed enforcement campaign from Aug. 1 to 17.

“Speeding and different traffic violations can be the catalyst behind crashes, whether they're minor or something more severe,” GFPD Lt. Andrew Stein said. “It just seems like every year we end up having fatality crashes in town, and this is an effort to try to help curb some of that.”

The GFPD has participated in the campaign for a number of years now, which is funded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Stein said. Funds are allocated to eligible law enforcement agencies that apply for the campaign.

“I think they try to divvy that money up fairly equitably amongst the major jurisdictions in the state,” Stein said.

Funding compensates for additional patrol officers who primarily focus on speed and traffic enforcement during their shifts. Patrol is not targeted to specific locations within the city, Stein said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release about the campaign, the GFPD reminds drivers of some driving safety tips: watch out for children, slow down in parks and residential areas, only drive sober, take care around construction crews and wear a seat belt.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
1859477+071315.N.GFH_.BIRDBAND8.jpg
Local
Cooper’s hawk banding event set for 3 p.m. Saturday in East Grand Forks
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff Report
Grand Forks Parks district.png
Community
Trees in Grand Forks scheduled to be removed due to Dutch elm disease
11h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
IMG-2298.jpg
Local
After big 2022, Thief River Falls Airport planning expansions
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
07xx23 RockSnake1.jpg
Members Only
Community
'Roxie' the rock snake takes up residence in Grand Forks park
1d ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
botulism deaths .jpg
The Vault
They went to a farm party. But that night, 13 'dined with death'
1d ago
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
FILE: Northshore Mining
Minnesota
Northshore Mining employees unionize
29m ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A courtroom gavel
North Dakota
Devils Lake man sentenced to 20 years in prison for gross sexual imposition
2h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly