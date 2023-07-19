Grand Forks Police Department participating in annual speed enforcement campaign next month

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department will participate in a speed enforcement campaign from Aug. 1 to 17.

“Speeding and different traffic violations can be the catalyst behind crashes, whether they're minor or something more severe,” GFPD Lt. Andrew Stein said. “It just seems like every year we end up having fatality crashes in town, and this is an effort to try to help curb some of that.”

The GFPD has participated in the campaign for a number of years now, which is funded by the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Stein said. Funds are allocated to eligible law enforcement agencies that apply for the campaign.

“I think they try to divvy that money up fairly equitably amongst the major jurisdictions in the state,” Stein said.

Funding compensates for additional patrol officers who primarily focus on speed and traffic enforcement during their shifts. Patrol is not targeted to specific locations within the city, Stein said.

In a press release about the campaign, the GFPD reminds drivers of some driving safety tips: watch out for children, slow down in parks and residential areas, only drive sober, take care around construction crews and wear a seat belt.