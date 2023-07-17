Grand Forks Police Department invites public to register for upcoming citizen's academy

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Police Department invites the public to register for its annual citizen’s academy, which begins on Aug. 15 and is free to attend.

“We felt it was a way to relate with the public, and build relationships with the public,” said GFPD Cpl. Troy Vanyo. “And it kind of gives them an opportunity to see how, why and what we do here at the police department.”

Every Tuesday for eight weeks, attendees will participate in a variety of activities. They tour the department, patrol cars and the coroner's office.

Participants will be educated on different topics, such as traffic stops and DUI arrests. They will also go through a mock crime scene with guidance from GFPD detectives. They will spend time at the agency’s outdoor shooting range, and have the chance to get tased if they’re interested.

“We try to have a mix of classroom and hands-on things for them to do,” Vanyo said.

There are usually around 20 participants each year, and there’s a variety of reasons people decide to sign up. For some, it’s their interest in a law enforcement career.

“It’s kind of a mix, as far as ages and occupations,” Vanyo said.

The academy remains pretty consistent each year but, at the end of the program, the GFPD asks participants what could be improved and makes adjustments as needed. Feedback has been very positive, though.

“We always get glowing reviews,” Vanyo said. “... Everyone likes it.”

On social media, the GFPD receives comments from previous participants who say it’s worthwhile to attend the academy, Vanyo said.

The GFPD funds the academy internally, so there's no cost to attendees. If officers have to come in during their off days, they flex their hours to accommodate. The GFPD provides ammunition for the gun range, cake and other food at the graduation ceremony and other relevant costs.