Grand Forks police arrest man on charge of attempted robbery

GRAND FORKS — A man has been arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly brandished a handgun at a Grand Forks gas station.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, Marquais Burns, 35, of Grand Forks, was arrested for attempted robbery, terrorizing, possession of a stolen handgun and driving with a suspended license.

According to the GFPD, a man entered Orton's at 2002 South Washington Street shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. He made statements about the cash register and brandished a black handgun. Police say they later identified the vehicle that was used after the event and then found its driver, Burns.

"Burns was in possession of a handgun matching the description of the weapon used at Orton’s during the robbery," the police report said.

Police ask anyone who might have more information on the case to call 701-787-800 or reach out through the department's website and Facebook page, or via the Tip411 app.