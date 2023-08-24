Grand Forks Park District working with city to fix signs

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Park District is working with the city to fix its non-compliant signs at the Oxford Sports Complex.

On Monday, the Grand Forks City Council denied the Park District’s sign appeal for a new sign for the Oxford Sports Complex, which is located at 2511 South 17th Ave. Council members denied the sign appeal not because they don't necessarily like the sign, but because of the numerous non-compliant signs located at the complex and at other Grand Forks parks.

At the meeting, Council President Dana Sande said he didn’t like having to grant variance for non-compliant signs.

“I don’t like picking and choosing,” Sande said. “I don’t like all the non-conforming signs and until (the Parks District) fixes all signage I will not support any park signs.”

The council had discussed allowing conditional approval of the new sign if the Park District fixed the non-compliant signs. This motion was defeated.

Council member Danny Weigel said at the meeting that the council should address the sign code at a future meeting.

“If we have issues with the sign code, then let’s address the sign code,” Weigel said. “We have pages, upon pages, upon pages where a normal person couldn’t read this and understand what they need to do if they want to have a sign.”

The reason this sign came to the council for approval, and wasn’t done administratively like many other signs in Grand Forks, was because of a combination of the zoning district the Oxford Sports Complex is in and the size of the sign the Park District wanted to put there.

According to George Hellyer, executive director of the Grand Forks Park District, part of the reason for the larger sign was because of how full the corner where the sign was to be placed was with utility boxes. He said the Park District is working with the city.

“We’re working with the city to be in compliance with the signs sometime this week or next week,” Hellyer said. “We want to be in compliance with the city and we are working with sponsors and city staff to resolve this issue.”

Hellyer said the Park District is looking for direction from the city about the next steps.

“We’re looking for advice and guidance from the city before trying to bring this back to the council,” Hellyer said.

Last September, the Park District entered a 39-year agreement with Oxford Realty for naming rights for the Apollo Sports Complex. The complex caters to baseball and softball and the signage appeal was part of the transition to this name.