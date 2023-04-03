Grand Forks named fourth best place in the nation to buy a home on a budget

GRAND FORKS – A study conducted by a national website recently named Grand Forks the fourth best place in the United States to buy a house on a budget.

The study, by Rockethomes.com and reported by the New York Times, compares 383 metropolitan areas across the country and defines "buying a home on a budget" as home buyers with an annual household income of $65,000. It also factors in a number of variables, including median home price, monthly mortgage payment, crime and unemployment rates and income and sales taxes.

According to the study, the median home price in Grand Forks is $255,143. The estimated monthly payment for a 30-year fixed mortgage on a home priced at the median is $1,531, based on a 20% down payment and an interest rate of 6.5%.

Dana Sande, Grand Forks City Council president, said the city’s housing stock has “grown significantly faster in the last 10 years than the population.”

“The city’s process to incentivize builders to make more lots available by deferring special assessments has significantly increased the availability of residential lots for construction,” said Sande. “Us talking about housing spurred a significant amount of development, which probably has helped in making housing more affordable than it was at the time.”

Sande said although affordability has improved, there are still barriers to constructing more affordable housing, such as higher building costs inherent to Grand Forks’ harsh climate.

“Take insulation for example,” said Sande. “It’s expensive. The government mandates that we have to have it in our climate, because otherwise it’s not good for your home. In general, it is more expensive to build in our community, because of the type of soil we have and the infrastructure we need to put in because it’s so cold here.”

Mike Opp, broker-owner at Oxford Realty, said that while Grand Forks may have affordable homes for buyers on a budget, he believes other comparably sized metropolitan areas have more inventory.

“If you want to buy a house in Grand Forks for $150,000 and you’re making $60,000, you can do it,” said Opp. “I don’t think that’s going to continue on for very much longer, though. I would guess that in Fargo, you can get a home just as easily or easier, because there’s probably more to choose from.”

The Top 10 communities on the Rockethomes.com list were, in order, Wausau, Wisconsin; Lafayette, Indiana; Columbia, Missouri; Grand Forks; Morganton, West Virginia; Bangor, Maine; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Syracuse, New York; and Lansing, Michigan.

In the segment describing Grand Forks, the survey notes that the city is "located along the Red River, right on the border between North Dakota and Minnesota, and is home to the University of North Dakota, one of the city’s largest employers. There are several others that contribute to the area’s thriving economy, too, including the Grand Forks Air Force Base and the Altru Health System. The area has a thriving economy, ranking in the top 1% of the country for its low employment rate, which sits at about 1.8%. Young professionals should especially take notice, as Niche named the area one of the top three best counties for young professionals in North Dakota."

According to the Times, "Midwestern metros fared well, helped by lower prices and protection from coastal climate hazards."