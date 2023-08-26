Grand Forks mayor, council president both say billboards need more regulation, or reduction

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks' mayor and City Council president believe rules on billboards in the city need to be revisited and both say they would like to see the number of billboards within city limits reduced.

“I’d like to see a moratorium on billboards and to phase billboards, especially electronic ones, out,” Council President Dana Sande said. “The city of Grand Forks isn’t suppressing speech, but I believe that freedom of speech isn’t absolute.”

On Monday, Aug. 21, the council tabled an application for a new billboard along South Washington Street, allowing the city attorney time to research legal options to perhaps reduce the number of billboards within Grand Forks.

While the actual timeline of when the issue will come up for discussion again at the council is up in the air, Sande said it likely will be sooner rather than later.

“I do believe this time is different,” Sande said. “It seems that a majority of the council and the mayor feel that billboards aren’t necessary and add clutter, especially along South Washington.”

Mayor Brandon Bochenski concurred.

“Washington in particular is cluttered with signage,” Bochenski said. “We have to start at some point to trim down on the number of signs.”

At present, the city limits the number of billboards in and around Grand Forks. There is one billboard allowed for every 566 residents, which after the last census, is 112 billboards. When the latest census showed more people living in town, new billboards were erected.

“The city upped the number of billboards allowed in the city by 11, and over half of those have been placed and almost every one has been electronic,” said Grand Forks City Planner Ryan Brooks.

The city does have rules about where they can be located and a static image on an electronic billboard has to be up for at least six seconds.

How did the city get here?

Grand Forks has capped the number of billboards for approximately 20 years. When the sign ordinance was amended to cap the number, there were numerous billboards in rough shape yet the city had limited options to regulate them.

Most municipalities have some form of regulation for signage and many can trace their origins to highway and street beautification efforts like the Highway Beautification Act of 1965. That act, also known as Lady Bird’s Bill (named after then-President Lyndon Johnson's wife), created federal regulations for outdoor advertising along the federal highway system.

Some states have outright bans on billboards, including Maine, Alaska, Vermont and Hawaii.

Many of Fargo's rules on billboards are similar to rules in Grand Forks, although Fargo doesn’t cap the number. Instead, that city only caps the number of billboards along arterial roads, and only those between 301 and 672 square feet. Additionally, Fargo completely overhauled its sign code about 10 years ago after the city lost a legal battle with a business owner over an unpopular billboard.

Grand Forks' billboard cap has evolved over the years. A previous cap of the total number of billboards allowed on South Washington — anything south of DeMers Avenue to the city limits — was eliminated last year.

The elimination came after Josh Gilleland from iDigital wanted to put up a new billboard on South Washington. According to the minutes from the May 24, 2022, meeting of the Grand Forks Planning and Zoning Commission’s Sign Subcommittee, Gilleland said it's tough to compete in the Grand Forks market because of the city's rules and regulations. The solution found at that time was to remove the cap on South Washington, but still allow the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council to review South Washington billboard applications.

Now, Gilleland has again applied to the city for a billboard on South Washington. It came to the council from a split vote from the Planning and Zoning Commission. On Monday, the City Council tabled the issue, likely to reconsider it at a future date.

Some council members said the sign code needs work.

During Monday's meeting, Council member Rebecca Osowski said driving on South Washington is like making "a wrong turn off the Vegas Strip."

Mayor Bochenski said the sign code needs some work. He said his long-term goal is trim the number of signs, streamline the sign code or to even phase out billboards completely.

“(The sign code) is a little over the top and past councils didn’t take on (fixing the code),” Bochenski said. “Part of our job is to tackle these issues and try to do a good effort to be beautiful."