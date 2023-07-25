Grand Forks mayor, council present 2024 city budget proposal

GRAND FORKS – Mayor Brandon Bochenski on Monday outlined his proposed 2024 budget during a meeting of the city's Committee of the Whole.

In his budget proposal, Bochenski said he is prioritizing people – namely salary increases – along with public safety, infrastructure and quality-of-life initiatives.

The proposed budget totals $296 million, up from $226 million in 2023. Of the $296 million, the largest proportion of expenditures – $116 million, or 39% – would go toward capital acquisitions.

Under the budget’s proposed salary increases, all city employees would receive a 2.5% annual raise per step increase in experience level, pending a satisfactory performance review. Additionally, all employees would be eligible for a 2% employee cost index raise, designed to offset the impacts of inflation.

Employees also would receive an increase in employer contributions to their pension plans, along with an estimated 15-20% increase in insurance benefits under plans covered by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Dakota. Such increases would amount to approximately $920 per family, and $320 per individual.

Bochenski said the city has the resources to pursue such increases, citing a budgetary surplus over the past three years. He also said the city plans to reduce its mill levy – the tax rate applied to the assessed value of a property – from 96.83 to 96.33, stating that such reductions typically only occur during times of fiscal strength.

Other expenditures under the proposed budget include $224,330 for the Community Violence Intervention Center and $130,000 for the city’s Social Detox Center.

The council will decide whether to approve the mayor’s proposed budget on a preliminary basis at its next meeting, on Aug. 7. If approved, the council will send preliminary tax statements to its accountants before holding a public hearing and final vote on the budget on Sept. 18.

The council also created a working group to continue discussions over expansion of snowmobile access along the Grand Forks Greenway. City Administrator Todd Feland said the group will consist of council members Kyle Kvamme and Tricia Lunski, representatives from the Red River Snowmobile Club along with at-large members from both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

In other news from the council: