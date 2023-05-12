99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks man will stand trial in November for gross sexual imposition and burglary

His trial is scheduled for November.

Lance Visnar Oliveros Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:16 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition and burglary will stand trial in November.

Lance Visnar Oliveros, 25, was arrested in December 2022. He was granted a $10,000 appearance bond and released.

Oliveros is charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition “victim unaware,” which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also charged with Class B felony burglary.

According to an affidavit in the case, a woman woke up in her Grand Forks Air Force Base dorm room with a man she didn’t know — Oliveros — in her bed.

During a final dispositional conference on Thursday, May 11, the state and defense requested a “date certain” trial in November, meaning that it couldn’t be rescheduled once set.

This was requested because, according to the state, several witnesses have to be flown in from out of state to testify.

Another final dispositional conference is scheduled for Nov. 2. The status conference is scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by a jury trial on Nov. 14.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
