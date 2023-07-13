Grand Forks man will stand trial for gross sexual imposition

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep plans to stand trial in August.

Erik Gonzalez, 38, is charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition “victim unaware," which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He's also charged with Class B felony attempted gross sexual imposition “victim unaware," Class C felony burglary and Class A misdemeanor sexual assault.

The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched for a sexual assault report at approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 26.

According to an affidavit in the case, a woman told police she woke up and discovered her neighbor, Gonzalez, "entered her apartment without her permission and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping."

Gonzalez denied any sexual contact with the woman, but his DNA matched the profile of a DNA swab taken from the victim, the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez is scheduled for a status conference on Aug. 28, and his trial should begin the following day.