Grand Forks man will change plea in gross sexual imposition case

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition plans to change his plea on Tuesday, May 30.

Josiah William Gunderson, 42, was arrested in December for two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition - sexual contact with a minor under 15. Each count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement were informed that a 10-year-old girl said Gunderson kissed her on three occasions.

Reviewing surveillance footage from a Grand Forks church, law enforcement observed Gunderson kissing the child and making sexual contact, the affidavit said.

When law enforcement spoke with Gunderson, he said he knew the girl was 10. Gunderson said he "took it too far" and "was very sorry for what he did," the affidavit said.

Gunderson was scheduled for a final dispositional conference on May 18, but decided to change his plea. A plea agreement hasn't been filed in the case.