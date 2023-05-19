99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Forks man will change plea in gross sexual imposition case

The man is accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl. His change of plea is scheduled for May 30.

JOSIAH GUNDERSON.jpg
Josiah William Gunderson Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 7:51 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man charged with gross sexual imposition plans to change his plea on Tuesday, May 30.

Josiah William Gunderson, 42, was arrested in December for two counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition - sexual contact with a minor under 15. Each count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

According to an affidavit in the case, law enforcement were informed that a 10-year-old girl said Gunderson kissed her on three occasions.

Reviewing surveillance footage from a Grand Forks church, law enforcement observed Gunderson kissing the child and making sexual contact, the affidavit said.

When law enforcement spoke with Gunderson, he said he knew the girl was 10. Gunderson said he "took it too far" and "was very sorry for what he did," the affidavit said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunderson was scheduled for a final dispositional conference on May 18, but decided to change his plea. A plea agreement hasn't been filed in the case.

Read more

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Fire Department graphic logo sign.JPG
Local
Grand Forks Fire Department responds to multi-unit fire early Wednesday
May 17, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mark Sanford Center Grand Forks schools logo sign tower.jpg
Local
Grand Forks School District next considers what do about south-end population growth
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
051723 Referendum2.jpg
Local
UPDATED: Grand Forks voters approve $79 million referendum
May 16, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
"Dynamite" Mark Dobmeier leads the pack during a sprint car heat race Friday night at the Bullring. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
River Cities Speedway finally set to race
May 18, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
E032C434-9AC1-4ADF-8FF1-56FB05719556.jpeg
Business
'Selling the whole package': Job service director says Grand Forks County has more than 1,500 job openings
May 18, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate sends paid family and medical leave to governor's desk
May 18, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
a7cb24-20210909-derek-m-pagami-fire12-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. lawmakers agree to 'historic' environment and climate bill
May 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News