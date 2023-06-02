99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition

His final dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Beau Martin Abrahamson Mugshot
Grand Forks County Correctional Center
By Sav Kelly
Today at 2:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man accused of engaging in sexual acts with juveniles waived his Friday, June 2, preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas for his charges.

Beau Martin Abrahamson, 38, pleaded not guilty to three counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition. Each charge has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Abrahamson is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two different children under the age of 10 in 2023 and 2018.

Since Abrahamson’s arrest in April , he has been assigned a public defender.

Abrahamson’s final dispositional conference is scheduled for Aug. 10.

By Sav Kelly
Sav Kelly joined the Grand Forks Herald in August 2022.

Kelly covers public safety, including local crime and the courts system.

Readers can reach Kelly at (701) 780-1102 or skelly@gfherald.com.
